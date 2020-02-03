You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi students evacuated from coronavirus-hit Chinese city placed in quarantine

Saudi students evacuated from coronavirus-hit Chinese city placed in quarantine

1 / 3
Saudi students evacuated from China's coronavirus city disembark from a Saudi Arabian Airlines plane at Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport on Feb. 2, 2020. (SPA)
2 / 3
Saudi health authorities receiving students evacuated from China's coronavirus city at Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport on Feb. 2, 2020. (SPA)
3 / 3
Saudi health authorities receiving students evacuated from China's coronavirus city at Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport on Feb. 2, 2020. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jcbz8

Updated 12 sec ago
Deemah Al-Khudair & Ellie Aben

Saudi students evacuated from coronavirus-hit Chinese city placed in quarantine

  • The ten students were flown to Riyadh on a private plane dispatched by Saudi authorities
  • Health Ministry says tests on more than 4,000 air passengers since Jan. 20 have been found negative of the virus
Updated 12 sec ago
Deemah Al-Khudair & Ellie Aben

JEDDAH/MANILA: Ten Saudi students were in quarantine on Sunday after being flown home from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the center of the coronavirus outbreak.

The students arrived in Riyadh on a private plane dispatched by Saudi authorities. They will spend two weeks in precautionary isolation, with full medical care and regular tests to guarantee their safety and prevent the spread of the virus.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said it will continue to evacuate citizens who are still in China, and follow up on their departure one by one.  

Meanwhile, precautions continue for all visitors to the Kingdom from China. More than 4,000 air passengers had been tested since Jan. 20, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday. Saudi Arabian Airlines also suspended flights from Riyadh and Jeddah to Guangzhou.

The airliner explained that its guests who have confirmed reservations on these trips can refund their tickets without any fees.

The Ministry of Health reassured citizens and residents once again that until now, there is no documented case of anyone affected by the novel coronavirus in the Kingdom.

Between January 20 and February 2, it has examined 62 samples and all tested negative for the coronavirus. 

Moreover, 3,152 passengers coming from China via direct flights, and 868 by indirect flights were examined in the same period. 

The ministry provided medical teams around the clock in all land, sea and air outlets which receive direct and indirect flights from China, and the National Health Laboratory has developed the necessary laboratory capacities to identify and detect the disease in record time since the emergence of the first contagious case in China and before the World Health Organization (WHO) announced the global epidemic.

Experience in handling more than 20 million pilgrims every year had given the Kingdom invaluable expertise in disease control and prevention, experts said. The new coronavirus has infected more than 14,000 people and killed 305 since it was identified in December.

All the deaths were in China until the Philippines said on Sunday that a 44-year-old Chinese visitor from Wuhan who tested positive for the virus had died. The man was the second confirmed case in the Philippines, Health Secretary Francisco Duque said. His wife, 38, was the first, and is undergoing treatment in medical isolation.

Topics: China Coronavirus Saudi Arabian Airlines

Related

Update
World
Saudi Arabia evacuates students as first coronavirus death outside of China reported
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia steps up school coronavirus safeguards

Jeddah to host global travel, tourism expo

A series of programs and events have been launched to encourage tourists both inside and outside Saudi Arabia. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Updated 03 February 2020
SPA

Jeddah to host global travel, tourism expo

  • Saudi tourism sector’s growth and diversity are due to the synergy of efforts by the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage
Updated 03 February 2020
SPA

JEDDAH: The 10th Jeddah International Travel and Tourism Exhibition (JTTX) will take place on Feb. 26-28 at the Hilton Hotel.
Some 200 exhibitors from 30 countries — including ministries, airlines, and service providers in the travel and tourism sectors — will participate.
JTTX promotes domestic, regional and international tourism, and features attractions from around the world.
The 10th edition is expected to be the most distinguished, featuring many new tourist destinations, services and special offers such as airline tickets and accommodation.
Maya Halfawi, president of the organizing committee, said this year’s edition will be the largest in terms of the number of participants and visitors.
“This year’s edition comes to keep pace with the development witnessed by the travel market in the Kingdom, which makes it a unique opportunity for both industry makers and stakeholders to meet, learn about new tourist destinations and services, and sign deals so as to promote this sector and enhance the role of the Kingdom,” she added.
The Saudi tourism sector’s growth and diversity are due to the synergy of efforts by the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage, and the General Entertainment Authority, Halfawi said.
A series of programs and events have been launched to encourage tourists both inside and outside the Kingdom, she added.  
“These initiatives promote the Kingdom’s tourism, culture and history, and accelerate the pace of growth in this sector, thus increasing its efficiency in supporting the national economy,” she said.
Nasser Hamzah, executive director of the JTTX, said it will receive visitors from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Topics: Jeddah International Travel and Tourism Exhibition (JTTX)

Related

Saudi Arabia
One million people needed in Saudi tourism workforce to achieve Vision 2030 goal, says Red Sea Development Co. CEO
Saudi Arabia
As Saudi tourism becomes more accessible, tour guides share their pride in assisting pilgrims

Latest updates

Lebanon to probe death of 4 children in Australia
Chinese markets plunge as rising virus death toll fuels fears for global growth
Al Hilal facing history as well as Urawa in Asian final
Jeddah to host global travel, tourism expo
Saudi female bikers get ready to hit the road

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.