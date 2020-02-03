The fading world of Mauritania’s Nemadi hunters

Pakistan resumes flights to and from China

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday resumed all flights to and from China, after putting them on hold for nearly a week due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak, Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said.

Two flights landed at Islamabad International Airport from China on Monday morning, carrying a total of 155 passengers, the CAA said.

State Minister for Health Dr. Zafar Mirza visited the airport to review screening arrangements for the arriving passengers, who comprised Pakistani and Chinese nationals.

On Jan. 29, Pakistan suspended all flights to and from China in the wake of the spread of coronavirus, which has killed more than 250 people worldwide.

According to the CAA, there are at least 22 non-stop flights between China and Pakistan on a weekly basis — two of them via Pakistan International Airlines, and 10 each via Air China and China Southern Airlines.

About 28,000 Pakistani students are currently enrolled in Chinese universities, with more than 500 of them in Wuhan — the epicenter of the outbreak — according to data shared by the Foreign Office.

In a series of Twitter posts on Sunday, Mirza said Pakistan was acting responsibly by not evacuating its citizens from virus-hit areas in China, to stem the global spread of the disease.

“To the families of the Pakistani students in China: We fully understand your anxiety. Rest assured that we are working very hard to ensure their safety & wellbeing. And we are very closely monitoring the situation,” Mirza tweeted.

“We want to act responsibly in order not to become a reason for the global spread of #Coronarivus. WHO (World Health Organization) currently does not recommend evacuation. Our own risk assessment, WHO’s stance & China’s effective outbreak response are the reasons for our current decision at the present time.”

There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Pakistan yet, Mirza said, before listing several preventative measures.

He added that Pakistan has received 1,000 testing kits from China and is now equipped to diagnose the virus, with samples taken from across the country for testing at the National Institute of Health in Islamabad.