The fading world of Mauritania's Nemadi hunters

A family from the Nemadi tribe outside their tent in Loudeyatt, Eastern Mauritania. (AFP)
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

  Experts say the small ethnic group of black Mauritanians, also known as N'Madi, now numbers in the hundreds at most
  In Loudeyatt, one of the nomadic Nemadi's campsites, a dozen tents are home to about 50 people, and a few bleating goats
TICHITT, Mauritania: In the arid West African country of Mauritania, the way of life of the traditional group of hunters known as the Nemadi is slowly disappearing.
Experts say the small ethnic group of black Mauritanians, also known as N’Madi, now numbers in the hundreds at most, their livelihoods hit by repeated droughts and declining game.
Those that are left mostly scour the desert for ostriches, oryxes and white antelope to hunt.
In January, AFP traveled for five days between the desert hamlets of Tichitt and Aratane in central Mauritania, guided by three Nemadi: Ahmadou, his son Ahmed and a third man named Cheih.
All three, dressed in tunic-like robes, have abandoned their traditional way of life to become camel herders.
More and more Nemadi have given up their old ways since the great drought in the Sahel region in the 1970s. True hunter-gathers are now few and far between.
In Loudeyatt, one of the nomadic Nemadi’s campsites, a dozen tents are home to about 50 people, and a few bleating goats. There is also a French-language school, although it has few supplies.
The Nemadi have few physical possessions and traditionally, no livestock.
They are marginalized in wider Mauritanian society for their poverty, according to experts.
But some, such as Ahmadou, now own camels, a traditional symbol of wealth in Mauritanian society.

Topics: Mauritania Nemadi

Pakistan resumes flights to and from China

Updated 03 February 2020
Muhammad Ishtiaq

Pakistan resumes flights to and from China

  Two flights landed at Islamabad International Airport from China on Monday morning, carrying a total of 155 passengers
  State Minister for Health Dr. Zafar Mirza visited the airport to review screening arrangements for the arriving passengers
Updated 03 February 2020
Muhammad Ishtiaq

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday resumed all flights to and from China, after putting them on hold for nearly a week due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak, Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said.
Two flights landed at Islamabad International Airport from China on Monday morning, carrying a total of 155 passengers, the CAA said.
State Minister for Health Dr. Zafar Mirza visited the airport to review screening arrangements for the arriving passengers, who comprised Pakistani and Chinese nationals.
On Jan. 29, Pakistan suspended all flights to and from China in the wake of the spread of coronavirus, which has killed more than 250 people worldwide.
According to the CAA, there are at least 22 non-stop flights between China and Pakistan on a weekly basis — two of them via Pakistan International Airlines, and 10 each via Air China and China Southern Airlines.
About 28,000 Pakistani students are currently enrolled in Chinese universities, with more than 500 of them in Wuhan — the epicenter of the outbreak — according to data shared by the Foreign Office.
In a series of Twitter posts on Sunday, Mirza said Pakistan was acting responsibly by not evacuating its citizens from virus-hit areas in China, to stem the global spread of the disease.
“To the families of the Pakistani students in China: We fully understand your anxiety. Rest assured that we are working very hard to ensure their safety & wellbeing. And we are very closely monitoring the situation,” Mirza tweeted.
“We want to act responsibly in order not to become a reason for the global spread of #Coronarivus. WHO (World Health Organization) currently does not recommend evacuation. Our own risk assessment, WHO’s stance & China’s effective outbreak response are the reasons for our current decision at the present time.”
There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Pakistan yet, Mirza said, before listing several preventative measures.
He added that Pakistan has received 1,000 testing kits from China and is now equipped to diagnose the virus, with samples taken from across the country for testing at the National Institute of Health in Islamabad.

Topics: Pakistan China coronavirus

