WHO forecasts 81% cancer jump in poorer countries

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), adresses his statement, during the 146th session of the World Health Organization Executive Board, at the World Health Organization (WHO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. (AP)
Updated 22 sec ago
AFP

  • The report, timed to coincide with World Cancer Day, said an investment of $25 billion (23 billion euros) over the next decade could save seven million lives from cancer
GENEVA: The UN health agency on Tuesday warned cancer cases would rise by 81 percent in low- and middle-income countries by 2040 because of a lack of investment in prevention and care.
The Geneva-based World Health Organization (WHO) said in a report that these countries had focused their limited resources on combating infectious diseases and improving maternal and child health instead of fighting cancer.
It said they often had the highest cancer mortality too.
"This is a wake-up call to all of us to tackle the unacceptable inequalities between cancer services in rich and poor countries," Ren Minghui, a WHO Assistant Director General, said in the report.
"If people have access to primary care and referral systems then cancer can be detected early, treated effectively and cured. Cancer should not be a death sentence for anyone, anywhere," he said.
The report, timed to coincide with World Cancer Day, said an investment of $25 billion (23 billion euros) over the next decade could save seven million lives from cancer.
"Controlling cancer does not have to be expensive," Andre Ilbawi, of the WHO's department for management of non-communicable diseases, told journalists.
The annual report found that overall cancer cases in the world would rise by 60 percent by 2040 and said tobacco use was responsible for 25 percent of cancer deaths.
Elisabete Weiderpass, director of the International Agency for Research on Cancer, which works with the WHO, said better cancer treatment in high-income countries had resulted in a 20-percent drop in mortality between 2000 and 2015.
But in poorer countries, the reduction was just five percent.
"We need to see everyone benefiting equally," she said.
While cancer had long been considered a disease of wealthy countries, this was no longer the case, the report said. It pointed out that one in five people worldwide would face a cancer diagnosis in their lifetime.
"It's a global burden," Ren said.
 

Daesh claims responsibility for UK knife attack

Police officers work at the scene of Sunday's terror stabbing attack in the Streatham area of south London Monday Feb. 3, 2020. (AP)
Updated 04 February 2020
Arab News

Daesh claims responsibility for UK knife attack

  • British govt announces emergency reforms to terror sentencing
Updated 04 February 2020
Arab News

LONDON: Daesh has claimed responsibility for a knife attack that injured three people on Sunday in Streatham, south London.
“The perpetrator of the attack in Streatham district in south London yesterday is a fighter of Islamic State (Daesh), and carried out the attack in response to calls to attack the citizens of coalition countries,” said a statement carried by Amaq, a news outlet linked to the group. No evidence was provided to support the claim.
This incident echoes a November 2019 terror attack in London, also claimed by Daesh, in which three people were killed.
Sunday’s attacker, Sudesh Amman, 20, was shot dead by police at the scene. Police say he was wearing a hoax suicide vest.
Amman was under police surveillance and living in a hostel following his release from prison less than two weeks earlier. He had served half of a three-year sentence for terror offenses.

FASTFACT

Sunday’s attacker, Sudesh Amman, 20, was shot dead by police at the scene. Police say he was wearing a hoax suicide vest. Amman was under police surveillance and living in a hostel following his release from prison

Sunday’s attack has prompted concern over the effectiveness of sentencing for terror offenses, with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson swiftly announcing “fundamental changes” to the system.
Justice Secretary Robert Buckland said the attack “makes the case plainly for immediate action.”
He announced “emergency legislation to ensure an end to terrorist offenders getting released automatically having served half of their sentence with no check or review.” The legislation will also apply to serving prisoners, he said.
Amman’s mother said she is “disgusted” by her son’s actions, and he was a “nice and polite boy” who was “always smiling.” She believes he was radicalized in prison and online.

