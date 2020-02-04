Saudi YouTube star Naz sheds light on his daily grind

DUBAI: Saudi content creator Nasser Khaled, who goes by the name Naz online, is coming to the UAE’s first VidCon event in Abu Dhabi, set to take place from March 25 to 28.

VidCon is the world’s largest event for fans, creators, executives and brands who are passionate about online video. Naz, along with 12 other international content creators, will attend panels, fan meet and greets, gaming challenges, musical performances, and much more.

The 25-year-old, who has over eight million subscribers on YouTube, revealed to Arab News the reality of being a YouTuber.

It may seem like a laid-back job, but it takes a lot of time and effort to upload daily content. Naz, who has over 500 videos on YouTube, starts his day with coming up with ideas for his channel. He then records, edits and posts online.

“It is super hard to keep consistent and actually work everyday,” he explained. “Somedays you wake up either sick or you have something to do that is super urgent and so, I have to cope with that and also being consistent in recording, uploading, editing.” However, Naz said he still enjoys doing his job.

He is famous for his social experiments, street questions and reaction videos that are usually requested by his fans. His favorite videos to shoot are social experiments, he told Arab News.

“You never know how the other side would react or what they will do depending on the subject you are experimenting,” he said.

The content creator, who is based in Saudi Arabia, does not find it challenging to film in the streets of the Kingdom. “You just have to get the agreement of the particular face you are going to do your experiment on. Anywhere you go in the world you have to go by the rules,” he explained.

Naz believes consistency in finding interesting stories over the world and sharing them with his fans is the key driver to his success as a full-time creator. “When I started this career I did not expect this success. I worried whether I would succeed or not, but I worked hard and, thank God, I am here and I am not ready to stop.”