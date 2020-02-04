You are here

Pakistan’s deficit under microscope as IMF review begins

The IMF has estimated that Pakistan’s economy would slow down to 2.4 percent growth in 2020 and since the team’s arrival the local stock market has fallen. (AFP)
Updated 04 February 2020
Reuters

  • The International Monetary Fund agreed the three-year rescue package for Pakistan last year
  • The IMF has estimated that Pakistan’s economy would slow down to 2.4 percent growth in 2020
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will come under pressure to convince the International Monetary Fund (IMF) it can bring down a ballooning fiscal deficit, as a review on the future course of its $6 billion financial aid program gets under way.
An IMF team sent to review benchmarks set as part of the deal began formal meetings in Islamabad on Tuesday that will continue until February 13, a top finance ministry official said.
The Fund agreed the three-year rescue package last year — its 13th bailout program for Pakistan since the late 1980s — as the South Asian country of 208 million people wrestles with a balance-of-payments crisis.
Even after cutting its revenue collection target, Pakistan is facing a shortfall of 387 billion rupees ($2.51 billion).
By the end of the fiscal year in June, that could have virtually doubled, former finance secretary Waqar Masood — who was instrumental in past negotiations with the IMF, told Reuters on Tuesday.
That would be “alarmingly high,” making the review potentially very critical given the already hard-pressed state of the economy. So the mission would ask for details of measures to narrow the shortfall, he said.
With energy and gas prices already high and citizens facing double-digit food-led inflation and interest rates, the government might be forced into introducing news taxes via a mini-budget.
“You might be hearing already that the government has no (other) option,” he said, though that would be politically risky.
The IMF board met in December to approve second aid tranche of $450 million after the mission’s team completed its first review in November, saying the fiscal deficit was narrowing.
The IMF has estimated that Pakistan’s economy would slow down to 2.4 percent growth in 2020 and since the team’s arrival the local stock market has fallen.
The outcome of the talks was a major uncertainty that was weighing on investors’ minds, Mohammad Sohail, head of Topline Securities, said. “I think this will continue in the market for the time in which the IMF team are deliberating in Pakistan,” he said.
He and Masood both said Pakistan might ask the mission to grant some form of waiver of the aid program’s conditions.

Lebanon struggles over Eurobond decision as clock runs down

Updated 04 February 2020
Reuters

Lebanon struggles over Eurobond decision as clock runs down

Updated 04 February 2020
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s cash-strapped authorities are struggling to decide what to do about a $1.2 billion Eurobond maturing in March but are leaning toward repayment for foreign holders and a swap for local investors, political and banking sources said on Tuesday.
Lebanon, which has never defaulted on its hefty debt, is in the throes of a financial and economic crisis that has shattered confidence in banks and ignited protests against a political elite blamed for steering the country toward collapse.
A government source and two senior political sources said big differences remained over options: pay in full, ask local holders of the issue to swap for longer-dated notes delaying payment by at least 10 years, or simply not pay.
Two of those sources and three senior bankers said a swap would ease pressure on dwindling foreign currency reserves and buy time. Three sources said the government has not initiated any steps for a default scenario.
Lebanon’s dollar bonds have gained in recent days, with the rally particularly pronounced among shorter-term bonds, signalling growing expectations that the government might pay its most immediate debt obligations.
The country has $2.5 billion in principal and $1.9 billion in coupon payments on Eurobonds due in 2020.
The March 2020 issue has added 12% in the past four trading sessions and was trading at 84.6 cents to the dollar on Tuesday, according to RRPSBONDS data.
In contrast, Lebanon’s longer-dated bonds are trading at 50 cents to the dollar or lower, indicating a higher probability of a debt default or restructuring at some point.
The government source said that Lebanon, grappling with one of the world’s heaviest debt burdens, would not be able to avoid a debt restructuring further down the road and would need assistance from the International Monetary Fund, which would require consensus in Lebanon’s fractured political landscape.
“Kicking the can down the road by paying means a lot of money out of scarce resources and there are more maturities coming in April and June, so it’s only a few months of extra breathing space,” said Paul McNamara, investment director at asset manager GAM.
The two political sources said Prime Minister Hassan Diab preferred making the March payment on time to avoid any blemish on the country’s reputation as his government, formed last month, tries to win back the confidence of international donors.
“He does not want to start his term with a default on debt obligations and give any negative sign to the international community,” one of the political sources told Reuters.
Ratings agencies have warned a swap would constitute a selective default.
One of the senior bankers said he expected the government to ask domestic holders to agree on a swap. “This is bad for the banks ... but it’s not like we have much of a choice,” he said.

