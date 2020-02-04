Famed Egyptian actress Nadia Lutfi dies at 83

DUBAI: Veteran Egyptian actress Nadia Lutfi died Tuesday at the age of 83.

Egyptian media reported the actress was admitted into the intensive care unit in Maadi hospital in Cairo earlier this week.







Lutfi's birth name was Paula Mohamed Mostafa Shafiq. (YouTube)



Lutfi was born as Paula Mohamed Mostafa Shafiq to an Egyptian father and a Polish mother. Her stage name was inspired by the name of a character, played by late actress Faten Hamama, in 1957 movie “La Anam.”







She was most famous for her roles in “Al-Nadara Al-Sawdaa,” “Al-Khataya” and “Aby Fouq Al-Shajara.” (YouTube)



Lutfi made her silver screen debut in 1958 at the age of 24. She starred in the movie “Sultan” alongside renowned late actors Fareed Shawqi and Roshdi Abaza.

She was most famous for her roles in “Al-Nadara Al-Sawdaa,” “Al-Khataya” and “Aby Fouq Al-Shajara.”