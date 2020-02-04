You are here

  • Home
  • Turkey won’t allow Syrian forces to gain ground in Idlib, says Erdogan

Turkey won’t allow Syrian forces to gain ground in Idlib, says Erdogan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, left, and Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan review the honor guard during a welcome ceremony ahead of their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. (AP Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cgceu

Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

Turkey won’t allow Syrian forces to gain ground in Idlib, says Erdogan

  • Erdogan: We will not allow Syria the opportunity to gain ground there (Idlib)
  • Syrian shelling killed eight Turkish soldiers and civilians in Idlib on Monday
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

ISTANBUL: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey will not allow Syrian forces to gain ground in the last opposition stronghold of Idlib, in comments published Tuesday, a day after eight Turks died in regime fire.
“Syria is right now trying to buy time by driving those innocent and grieving people in Idlib toward our borders. We will not allow Syria the opportunity to gain ground there,” Erdogan said in quotes published by the Hurriyet newspaper and broadcaster NTV.
Syrian shelling killed eight Turkish soldiers and civilians in Idlib on Monday, prompting Ankara to retaliate against dozens of Syrian army positions.
“This is a clear violation of the Idlib agreement. There will of course be consequences for the regime,” Erdogan said in the interview, which was given to Turkish journalists on his plane returning from a visit to Ukraine.
Erdogan had earlier criticized Russia, the key backer of President Bashar Assad, for failing to enforce peace agreements in Idlib, but he toned down his rhetoric in the latest statement.
“We don’t need to get into a serious conflict or a serious confrontation with Russia at this stage,” he said. “As you know we have very serious initiatives with Russia.”
Turkey and Russia have enjoyed burgeoning trade and defense ties in recent years despite being on opposing sides of the Syrian conflict.
Under a 2018 deal with Russia, Turkey set up 12 observation posts in Idlib aimed at preventing a full assault by Syrian forces, although one was surrounded by Assad’s troops in December.
“Our military observation posts are playing a vital role there and they will remain in place,” Erdogan vowed.

Topics: Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan Syria

Related

Middle-East
Erdogan threatens ‘military force’ against Syria
Middle-East
Erdogan says 3 million refugees could be returned to Syria safe zone

Iraqi protesters face off against cleric Moqtada Sadr’s followers

Updated 04 February 2020
AFP

Iraqi protesters face off against cleric Moqtada Sadr’s followers

  • The cleric Sadr endorsed new PM Allawi while other protesters rejected him
  • In Diwaniyah the rift escalated into a fistfight between anti-regime demonstrators and Sadr backers
Updated 04 February 2020
AFP

DIWANIYAH: Anti-government demonstrators faced off against followers of influential cleric Moqtada Sadr in protest squares across Iraq Tuesday, a day after one demonstrator was killed in a clash between the two sides.
Sadr, an enigmatic militiaman-turned-politician, backed the anti-government rallies when they erupted in October but has split with other demonstrators over the nomination of Mohammad Allawi as prime minister.
The cleric endorsed Allawi while other protesters rejected him, saying he was too close to the ruling elite they had been demonstrating against for four months.
In the southern city of Diwaniyah on Tuesday, the rift escalated into a fistfight between young anti-regime demonstrators and Sadr backers, recognizable by their signature blue head caps, an AFP correspondent said.
Police intervened to separate the two camps but the young protesters broke into chants against Sadr, Iraqi authorities as well as Iran, accused by demonstrators of backing the government's crackdown against them.
Also in Diwaniyah, security forces could be seen outside schools and government offices in an attempt to ensure they reopened fully after sit-ins had forced them to shut.
It came after the interior ministry late Monday said it had ordered reinforcements to schools, and a few students could be seen trickling in the following morning.
Hundreds of students refused to go back to class, however, marching through the main anti-government protest camp with Iraqi flags and a banner that read, “Protest March for Diwaniyah High Schools.”
In Nasiriyah, too, all schools had reopened after police deployed, according to the education directorate's press chief Halim al-Hossayni.
But students took to the streets there as well to insist on keeping up their protests.
“We’re determined to pursue our peaceful movement in Habbubi square, because we want a homeland free of corruption and sectarian people,” said student Hamad Ali.
Tensions have been high in protest squares in recent days between youths furious at Allawi's nomination and Sadrists.
On Monday, a demonstrator was stabbed to death and three others wounded after men in blue caps attacked an anti-regime rally, medics and security sources said.
Allawi, 65, was nominated on February 1 after two months of political stalemate over who would replace ex-premier Adel Abdel Mahdi, who resigned in December.

Topics: Iraq Iraq protests Sadr

Related

Middle-East
Iraqi protesters dig in heels despite new PM-designate
Middle-East
Iraqi president appoints Mohammed Allawi as new PM

Latest updates

International Prize for Arabic Fiction announces its 2020 shortlist
Palestinian filmmaker Annemarie Jacir joins Berlin Film Festival panel
Turkey won’t allow Syrian forces to gain ground in Idlib, says Erdogan
Famed Egyptian actress Nadia Lutfi dies at 83
Former Kenyan president Daniel arap Moi dead at 95

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.