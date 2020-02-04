Palestinian filmmaker Annemarie Jacir joins Berlin Film Festival panel

DUBAI: The Berlin International Film Festival, which will kick off on the 20th of this month, has announced its international jury. Palestinian filmmaker and writer Annemarie Jacir is set to join the panel that will judge the 18 films that make up the competition lineup at this year’s festival.

She will join six other experts, including British actor and Jury President Jeremy Irons, “The Artist” star Berenive Bejo and Italian actor Luca Marinelli. Brazilian film critic and director Kleber Mendonca Filho, German producer Bettina Brokemper and “Manchester by the Sea” and “Gangs of New York” director Kenneth Lonergan round out the seven-member jury.

Films showcasing in the competition lineup during the 70th edition of the festival include Abel Ferrara’s “Siberia,” Sally Potter-directed “The Roads Not Taken” and Pixar’s latest animation, “Onward.”

Jacir, who won international acclaim for her 2017 film about a father-and-son road trip “Wajib,” including Best Film and Best Screenplay at the Dubai International Film Festival, is no stranger to festival panels. The Bethlehem-born filmmaker also served on the Un Certain Regard jury committee at the Cannes Film Festival in 2018.

She’s not the only Arab talent to sit on the jury during the 10-day-long Berlin-based festival. Egyptian director and producer Hala Lotfy is set to join the panel for Best First Feature Award, alongside Serbian director Ognjen Glavonic and Spanish producer Gonzalo de Pedro Amatria.