You are here

  • Home
  • Iran wants to resolve issues with Saudi, UAE quickly — Iranian official

Iran wants to resolve issues with Saudi, UAE quickly — Iranian official

Iranian ambassador in Iraq Iraj Masjedi gives a press conference outside the new building of the Iranian consulate in the southern city Iraqi city of Basra. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6gtz2

Updated 54 sec ago
Reuters

Iran wants to resolve issues with Saudi, UAE quickly — Iranian official

  • Masjedi said Soleimani was carrying a message setting out Iran’s position on possible rapprochement with Saudi Arabia
  • ’Tehran welcomes Iraq’s role in trying to solve differences between Iran and Saudi’
Updated 54 sec ago
Reuters

BAGHDAD/DUBAI: Iran wants to resolve differences with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates “as quickly as possible,” Tehran’s ambassador to Iraq said in remarks published on Tuesday.
Ambassador Iraj Masjedi said top commander Qassem Soleimani, killed at Baghdad airport by a US drone strike last month, was carrying a message setting out Iran’s position on possible rapprochement with Saudi Arabia, the Iraqi state news agency reported.
“Tehran welcomes Iraq’s role in trying to solve differences between Iran and Saudi,” Masjedi was quoted as saying, referring to recent Iraq efforts to mediate between the regional rivals, expressing Iran’s “wish to resolve differences and challenges with Saudi and the UAE as quickly as possible.”
Masjedi made his remarks in an interview with the agency, which published excerpts in Arabic.
Washington blamed a series of attacks against oil interests in the Gulf last year on Iran, and the killing of Soleimani brought the region to the brink of war.
Soleimani’s message that he was meant to deliver when he arrived in Baghdad on Jan.3, the day he was killed, set out Tehran’s position on “fighting terrorism and achieving peace and security in the region,” Masjedi said.
A senior Saudi official said last month that he was not aware of any message carried by Soleimani for mediation efforts between Riyadh and Tehran.
The killing of Soleimani struck a blow to Iran’s regional strategy. Soleimani was the mastermind behind Iran’s control, through proxy militia forces and political alliances, over a corridor of territory stretching from Tehran through Iraq to the Mediterranean via Syria and Lebanon.
The United States says it is determined to counter Iran’s influence in the region and has imposed economic sanctions on Iran’s oil sector and allies abroad and targeted its paramilitary forces.
After Soleimani’s killing alongside top Iraqi paramilitary commander Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, Iran launched at least 15 missiles at two bases hosting US forces in Iraq, causing traumatic brain injury to 50 US service members but no deaths.
Masjedi said the attack on the sprawling Ain Al-Asad base, where the injuries were caused, was a response to Washington using “bases in the region ... and choosing Iraqi territory” to kill Soleimani — a suggestion that the drone strike was launched from Ain Al-Asad.
He said Iran would respond harshly to any future attacks by the United States.
Masjedi also welcomed the naming last week of Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi, who is accepted by Iran-backed Iraqi political groups but rejected by protesters who have staged months of anti-establishment demonstrations.

Topics: Iran Iraq Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Qassem Soleimani Death of Qassem Soleimani Iraj Masjedi

Related

Middle-East
Iran to execute alleged spy who gave nuclear secrets to CIA
Special
Middle-East
Report compares Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to Daesh, Al-Qaeda

Algeria pardons thousands of prisoners

Updated 04 February 2020
AFP

Algeria pardons thousands of prisoners

  • Tebboune has said his top priority is to restore confidence
  • Last month he also ordered the release of dozens of people who had been detained for taking part in the protests
Updated 04 February 2020
AFP

ALGIERS: Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Tuesday pardoned more than 3,000 prisoners serving sentences less than six months as he seeks to win support after months of political turmoil.
Tebboune, elected in December in a vote opposed by a huge protest movement seeking the replacement of the entire ruling elite, has said his top priority is to restore confidence.
Thousands of people are still protesting every Friday, but the numbers appear to have waned since Tebboune’s election and his offer of talks with the opposition.
Last month he also ordered the release of dozens of people who had been detained for taking part in the protests.
He has also promised a process to offer constitutional amendments to the public through a referendum in order to give parliament a bigger role and increase political freedoms.
A court in Algiers on Monday acquitted Samir Benlarbi, an activist and a leading member of the protest movement who had been detained for over four months for “harming the national unity.”
Several other activists are still in detention pending trail in Algiers and other towns, but it was unclear whether the 3,471 people pardoned on Tuesday include those detained for involvement in the recent political unrest.

Topics: Algeria prisoners pardon

Related

Middle-East
Police arrest 26 for smuggling Algerians into Spain

Latest updates

Saudi agriculture officials reassure public over Riyadh farm bird-flu case
Algeria pardons thousands of prisoners
Saudi Cabinet launches 11 new cultural development authorities for Kingdom
Two men threatened to ‘kill’ Arsenal’s Ozil
Saudi Football Federation announces its application to host 2027 AFC Asian Cup

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.