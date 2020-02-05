You are here

Singapore business meeting linked to Malaysian, Korean coronavirus cases

Malaysia said its first citizen to be infected with the virus had attended a meeting in Singapore in mid-January that had included several international delegations, some from China. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • Singapore reported 24 cases of coronavirus, including some local transmission cases
  • The death toll from the epidemic passed 490 on Wednesday
SEOUL/SINGAPORE: An international business gathering at a plush Singapore hotel has been linked to coronavirus cases that have spread across the region, in a worrying sign of secondary transmissions from an epidemic that originated in China.
Malaysia on Tuesday said its first citizen to be infected with the virus — a 41-year-old man — had attended a meeting in Singapore in mid-January that had included several international delegations, some from China.
A 38-year-old Korean who came into contact with the Malaysian when he traveled to Singapore for a business conference has also been infected, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Wednesday.
The South Korean man had a meal with the Malaysian man, as well as several other South Koreans during the conference, South Korea’s Joongang Ilbo newspaper reported.
Singapore’s health ministry said on Tuesday that the meeting involving the Malaysian took place at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, adding the city-state was working to identify individuals in close contact with the cases.
Singapore’s health ministry did not immediately reply to a request for additional comment on the Korean case on Wednesday.
A spokesman for the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Singapore could not be immediately reached for comment.
Singapore — one of the worst hit countries outside China in the 2003 outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) — has reported 24 cases of coronavirus, including some local transmission cases.
The death toll from the epidemic — believed to have surfaced late last year in a market selling illegal wildlife at the central Chinese city of Wuhan — passed 490 on Wednesday.

US President Donald Trump renews vow to withdraw from Afghanistan

Updated 53 min 55 sec ago
AFP

US President Donald Trump renews vow to withdraw from Afghanistan

  • Donald Trump offers blessing for renewed negotiations with Taliban militants during State of the Union address
  • The Taliban has more recently proposed a limited reduction in violence
Updated 53 min 55 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday renewed his vow to negotiate a troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, saying he had no desire to kill “hundreds of thousands” in unending fighting.
In one of his few foreign-policy points in a highly partisan State of the Union address to Congress, Trump offered his blessing for renewed negotiations with Taliban militants.
“I am not looking to kill hundreds of thousands of people in Afghanistan, many of them totally innocent,” Trump told the joint session of Congress.
“It is also not our function to serve other nations as a law enforcement agency. These are war-fighters, the best in the world, and they either want to fight to win or not fight at all,” he said.
“We are working to finally end America’s longest war and bring our troops back home.”
Trump has long questioned the wisdom of keeping troops overseas and has described the war in Afghanistan launched after the September 11, 2001 attacks as a drain on blood and treasure.
But last year he abruptly said that he had canceled a previously unannounced summit at the Camp David presidential retreat with the Taliban because of an attack that killed an American.
He later allowed veteran US negotiator Zalmay Khalilzad to resume the talks, which have taken place for months in Qatar.
Under a draft deal, the United States will withdraw troops, and the Taliban will promise not to allow extremists to use Afghanistan as a base as well as to open talks with the internationally recognized government in Kabul.
The Taliban has more recently proposed a limited reduction in violence, an easing of position after previously refusing any halt to attacks it sees as leverage.

