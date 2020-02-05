You are here

Huda Kattan launches new skincare line, Wishful

The multi-hyphenate took to social media to post a tutorial on her newest Instagram page. (Supplied)
Updated 05 February 2020
Arab News

  • Just a few hours after the makeup mogul revealed the “Yo Glow Enzyme Scrub,” the first of three products set to roll out this year, she took to Instagram to announce that it was sold out
DUBAI: US-Iraqi beauty entrepreneur Huda Kattan announced the name of her debut skincare line, Wishful, and revealed the first product from the highly-anticipated collection last night, a cruelty-free face exfoliant.

Just a few hours after the makeup mogul unveiled the “Yo Glow Enzyme Scrub,” the first of three products set to roll out this year, she took to Instagram to announce that it was sold out. Fortunately for beauty aficionados, Kattan shared that the vegan skin exfoliant, which retails for $39 a bottle, will be back in stock in stores on Feb. 16.

“True beauty begins with the skin, which is why I wanted to launch my skincare line, Wishful, with YoGlow Enzyme Scrub, a skin-changing exfoliator with glowing results,” said Kattan in a statement.





The gentle scrub is infused with a combination of pineapple and papaya enzymes and BHAs and AHA. Supplied

The multi-hyphenate also took to social media to post a tutorial on her newest Instagram page, formerly known as @HudaBeautySkin and which she renamed to @WishfulSkin. In the video, Kattan disclosed the ingredients that the scrub comprises, what makes it unique and offered tips on how to use the product in order to get the best results. 

“Because it has cellulose and it does not have that grittiness that most scrubs have, you want to use it on dry skin,” she told her 190K followers. “You are not going to get the same results if you use it on wet skin. You just won’t get that peeling action.”

In the campaign she shared on her social media accounts, Kattan seemed to be makeup-free, which she also confirmed. On her main Instagram page, Huda Beauty, she posted three pictures that read: “No makeup. No filters. No photoshop.”




The formula reveals smooth, glowing skin in seconds and promises long-lasting results in just 10 days. Supplied

Kattan has always been candid about her skin imperfections throughout the years. “I’ve said it before, but my skin has been a JOURNEY,” she wrote in an Instagram post she shared last month. 

Despite her extensive knowledge of makeup, the beauty guru was never satisfied with her skin, she stated. “As a kid I had really dry-sensitive skin, that was super rough and uneven in tone and texture. At 19 I started dealing with cystic adult acne,” she wrote. 

 

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @wishfulskin on

There were days when Kattan says she felt so insecure about her skin she wouldn’t even leave her house because her acne was so “painful and bad.”

According to the Dubai-based entrepreneur, her skin improvement was all thanks to “blogging and experimenting.”

“What happened was truly unexpected! My skin became so soft, even smooth, my pores disappeared and my acne was (finally) under control,” she said.

 

Gigi and Bella Hadid star in new Burberry campaign together

The Burberry spring 2020 campaign is here, and it stars Gigi and Bella Hadid. Supplied
Updated 11 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: If you needed any proof that two Hadids are better than one, look no further than the new Burberry spring 2020 campaign, starring part-Palestinian sister duo Gigi and Bella Hadid.

In the recently-released series of images and videos, the California-bred mega-models appear alongside fellow models Kendall Jenner, Benji Arvay, He Cong, Freja Beha Erichsen, Nozomu Ito, Reece Nelson, Tosin Olajire and Rianne van Rompaey as well as the Somali-Turkish-Danish-Ethiopian hybrid Mona Tougaard. 

Donning key pieces from the storied fashion house’s latest collections, the models stun in the brand’s signature trench coats, evening wear and accessories.

Gigi Hadid stars in the Burberry spring 2020 campaign. Photographed by Inez and Vinoodh

Set against a backdrop of Burberry beige, the new campaign, which was lensed by Dutch fashion photographer duo Inez and Vinoodh, “builds on the luxury fashion house’s cues and codes, blending the eccentric and the classic,” according to the brand’s notes.

“It is always one of my biggest honors to work with a friend like Riccardo,” shared Bella of the  Burberry chief creative officer, who joined the brand in 2019. “He took me under his high fashion wing when I was young and now to be able to work with him again for Burberry is a blessing. Ricky always brings the best energy to set. We are always laughing and it never feels like a work day with him.”

Bella Hadid for Burberry spring 2020 campaign. Photographed by Inez and Vinoodh

“[Gigi] and I always have the best time working together, but we feel so lucky to be able to work in a space with Inez, Vinoodh and Riccardo,” she added.

It’s not the first time that the models, who were born to a Dutch mother and a Palestinian father, appear in a high-fashion campaign together.

Memorably, the sisters were selected to star together in advertorials for Balmain, Moschino and Fendi to name a few.

Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid photographed by Inez and Vinoodh for the Burberry spring 2020 campaign. Supplied

 

