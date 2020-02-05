You are here

  • Home
  • Avalanche in Turkey wipes out rescue team; 31 dead overall

Avalanche in Turkey wipes out rescue team; 31 dead overall

Emergency service members dig in the snow around at least three overturned vehicles, near the town of Bahcesehir, in the eastern Turkey province of Van, on February 5, 2020 as some dozens of rescue workers are missing after being hit by a second avalanche while on a mission to find two people missing in a previous snow-slide that struck late on February 4. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zucm2

Updated 27 sec ago
AP

Avalanche in Turkey wipes out rescue team; 31 dead overall

  • The second snowslide occurred as teams were searching for two others
  • The conditions in the area made it difficult for rescue vehicles to operate
Updated 27 sec ago
AP

ISTANBUL: An avalanche slammed into a mountain road in eastern Turkey on Wednesday, wiping out a huge team of rescue workers sent to find people missing in an earlier avalanche. Officials said 26 emergency workers were killed, 53 were injured and others are still buried under the snow.
Wednesday's avalanche increased the overall death toll from the disaster to 31.
Some 300 emergency service workers were called to a highway near the mountain-surrounded town of Bahcesaray in Van province, which borders Iran, after an avalanche struck late Tuesday. That snowslide killed five people and left two missing. Around noon Wednesday, the team was struck by the second avalanche.
Turkey's emergency and disaster management agency, AFAD, said 26 bodies were recovered from the mass of snow on the steep slope. Earlier Gov. Mehmet Emin Bilmez saideigh t military police officers, three government-paid village guards, three firefighters and nine volunteers were among the dead.
Emergency teams were searching for other colleagues who may still be buried under the snow, Bilmez said. He did not provide a figure.
Some 30 emergency workers were either pulled out of the heap of snow or escaped themselves and were hospitalized Wednesday, the Interior Ministry said. There was no further information on their conditions.
Video from the scene showed at least three overturned vehicles at the bottom of a hill during a snowstorm. Some rescuers were struggling to climb out of a steep incline while others dug frantically into the snow with shovels and pick-axes. Fog, heavy snow and strong winds were hampering the rescue efforts.
The head of AFAD's operations in Van province, Osman Ucar, was among those injured. Speaking from his hospital bed, he said he was dragged along with an excavator that was toppled by the sliding snow.
“I was half-buried,” he said, adding that he escaped on his own.
The first avalanche buried a snow-clearing vehicle and a minibus. The vehicle's operator and seven passengers escaped alive.
The state-run Anadolu Agency said the driver, Bahattin Karagulle, was trapped beneath the snow for 25 minutes before he managed to break a window and escape. He walked toward a village to get help before being picked up by a passing vehicle.

Topics: Turkey avalanche

Related

Middle-East
Turkey empowers night watchmen in the streets, but for what?

Khamenei: Iran will support Palestinian armed groups as much as it can

Updated 53 min 20 sec ago
Reuters

Khamenei: Iran will support Palestinian armed groups as much as it can

  • Khamenei believes Trump’s peace plan will be to the detriment of US
  • Palestinian leaders rejected the peace plan
Updated 53 min 20 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran will support Palestinian armed groups as much as it can, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday, urging Palestinians to confront a US plan for Israeli-Palestinian peace.
“We believe that Palestinian armed organizations will stand and continue resistance and the Islamic Republic sees supporting Palestinian groups as its duty,” Khamenei said in a speech carried on his website.
“So it will support them however it can and as much as it can and this support is the desire of the Islamic system and the Iranian nation.”
US President Donald Trump announced a US plan last month which would set up a Palestinian state with strict conditions but allow Israel to take over long-contested Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank.
Palestinian leaders have rejected it as biased toward Israel.
Trump’s plan is to the detriment of America and Palestinians should confront the deal by forcing Israelis and Americans out through jihad, Khamenei said, according to his official website.
Tensions have spiked between Iran and the United States after top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad on Jan. 3, prompting the Islamic Republic to retaliate with a missile attack against a US base in Iraq days later.

Topics: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Iran Palestine

Related

Media
Watchdog slams Iran ‘false news’ court ruling
Special
Middle-East
Iran knew missiles downed Ukraine jet

Latest updates

Alarm over BBC future as UK proposes fee changes
Modi vows ‘grand’ Hindu temple at flashpoint site in Ayodhya
Khamenei: Iran will support Palestinian armed groups as much as it can
Gigi and Bella Hadid star in new Burberry campaign together
Sudan’s PM rattled by meeting of country’s leader, Netanyahu

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.