JEDDAH: The General Directorate of Education in Jeddah is rolling out a school awareness campaign to combat coronavirus. The campaign seeks to empower the students of all ages with crucial information required to combat the virus.
The campaign is organized by the Health Ministry’s school health affairs department in coordination with the educational information department.
The campaign is targeting 650,000 students from 2,300 schools in Jeddah, Rabigh and Khulais, according to Homoud Al-Suqiran, director general of education in Jeddah.
Al-Suqiran said the Ministry of Education directed the school administrations to educate students about the viruses.
The education plan includes activities in cooperation with various health units, the health directorate and a number of educational offices and schools.
Recently, the Saudi health minister reaffirmed that the Kingdom remained free of coronavirus.
Arrangements are in place at airports to screen passengers arriving from China via direct and indirect flights. Quarantine rooms have also been established in hospitals to tackle any untoward situation.
The health chiefs, meanwhile, declared 10 Saudi students flown home from Wuhan in China this week free from any infection. The group will remain in quarantine under full medical supervision for two weeks while further tests are carried out.
Since the outbreak of the virus, a command and control center has been established at the Health Ministry to keep the virus at bay. The center, in cooperation with relevant authorities, is implementing international health regulations as recommended by the World Health Organization.
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the most common symptoms of the virus include fever, coughing and shortness of breath. In severe cases, the infection can lead to pneumonia and acute respiratory syndrome.
Schools in Saudi Arabia on coronavirus alert
Schools in Saudi Arabia on coronavirus alert
JEDDAH: The General Directorate of Education in Jeddah is rolling out a school awareness campaign to combat coronavirus. The campaign seeks to empower the students of all ages with crucial information required to combat the virus.