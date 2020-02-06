You are here

  • Home
  • Street photography from around the Arab world

Street photography from around the Arab world

Gulf Photo Plus (GPP) in Dubai recently ran the second edition of its ‘The Arab Street’ exhibition. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5n6m9

Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Street photography from around the Arab world

  • Selected highlights from ‘The Arab Street, Vol. II,’ curated by Gulf Photo Plus
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Gulf Photo Plus (GPP) in Dubai recently ran the second edition of its ‘The Arab Street’ exhibition. Unlike the first edition in December 2017, whose contributors were mostly established photographers, this time around the center put out an open call for entries. The results, the center says on its website, ranged from “poignant to playful, and everything in between, and employ a variety of techniques.” GPP also stresses that “street” photography is not limited to the actual street, but “is possible wherever life unfolds … Street photography can apply to a historical moment, such as the first papal visit to the Middle East, and to everyday life, such as a morning commute or an unabashed selfie pose.”

Here, we present some of the work on display at the exhibition, which ran from September 18 to January 20 at GPP in Dubai’s Alserkal Avenue. The exhibition was divided into several categories, including “Conceptual,” “Light/Shadow,” “Double Take,” “Humor Me,” Engage,” and “Observe.” Contributors came from across the region, with photographers based in or from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Sudan and Yemen taking part.

“We Work, Eat and Swim Together”

Ebrahim Elmoly

Egyptian photographer Elmoly captured a young man swimming with the horses he also works with. 

“Bouznika, Morocco, 2017”

Khalil Lamrabet

The Moroccan photographer and aviation professional had this eye-catching image featured in the “Double Take” section of the exhibition. 

“Giza, Egypt, 2018”

Laith Majali

Majali — a  Jordanian photographer, film producer and film editor — describes himself as “a nomadic visual storyteller.” This joyful image featured in the exhibition’s “Humor Me” section.

“Pope Francis, 2019”

Katarina Premfors

The Dubai-based freelance photographer, who was born in Sweden, captured this picture of the pope on his visit to the region last year.

“Where The Lights Fall”

Sreeranj Sreedhar

Indian documentary photographer Sreedhar lived in Dubai for 28 years and has only been practicing photography “seriously” since 2011. This image was featured in the “Light/Shadow” section of the exhibition.

“Chevy Impala”

Abdullah Althawab

Saudi Arabian photographer Althawab contributed this shot of a classic Chevrolet car on the Saudi streets. 

“Crossing the 311”

Duncan Chard

The UAE-based British photographer captured Dubai’s alternative rush-hour traffic in this shot of workers ascending (and descending) a pedestrian bridge over a busy road between International City and the Ras Al-Khor industrial area.

“Childhood”

Mohamed Mahdy

The young Alexandria-based Egyptian photographer contributed this atmospheric shot of kids playing football on one of the city’s rooftops (complete with spectators’ legs). 

Topics: Street photography Arab World

Director Greta Gerwig discusses Oscar-nominated ‘Little Women’

“Little Women” has reached its zenith on the big screen with director Greta Gerwig’s stirring 2019 adaptation. (Supplied)
Updated 21 min 33 sec ago
William Mullally

Director Greta Gerwig discusses Oscar-nominated ‘Little Women’

  • The filmmaker discusses her Oscar-nominated adaptation of the classic novel
Updated 21 min 33 sec ago
William Mullally

LOS ANGELES: There are few books that have become as popular as Louisa May Alcott’s 1868 novel “Little Women.” So it’s no surprise that it has been adapted seven times for the big screen — not to mention numerous other adaptations for television, radio, theater and even opera. 

What may be surprising, however, is that nearly 150 years later, “Little Women” has reached its zenith on the big screen with director Greta Gerwig’s stirring 2019 adaptation, nominated for Best Picture at the 2020 Academy Awards. 

The story of four sisters fighting against the limitations set on woman in a patriarchal society that provides few avenues for their brilliance to flourish, “Little Women” remains both relevant and inspiring. Its most beloved character, Jo March, is an aspiring writer who refuses to marry and conform to her family’s expectations — she is a character in whom Gerwig saw something of herself, as many others had before her.

Louisa May Alcott’s 1868 novel “Little Women” has been adapted seven times for the big screen. (Getty)

“As I was doing my research on “Little Women,” I kept finding all of these different, amazing women who had this same love for Jo I had — from Patti Smith and Simone de Beauvoir to Elena Ferrante and Anna Quindlen,” Gerwig told Arab News. “Jo has meant something to many writers and thinkers from completely disparate backgrounds, and many of them are people that you wouldn’t necessarily associate with loving ‘Little Women.’

“There’s a rebel spirit contained in Jo,” she continued. “And I think this hope for a life beyond what your gender dictates is completely exciting to us still. She’s this girl with a boy’s name who wants to write, and she’s ambitious and she’s angry and she’s so many different things that we identify with. It’s like she allowed us to be free.”

Even from afar, it’s hard not to see a lot of wunderkind writer Jo March in Gerwig. Still only 36, Gerwig has been writing and directing films since debuting with 2008’s “Nights and Weekends” at the age of 25. In many ways, “Little Women” is the film she was destined to make, as Gerwig’s previous films — including “Frances Ha” and “Lady Bird” — captured young women tackling many of the same issues with Jo’s fearless attitude. 

“I had this movie burning inside of me to make. I wanted to tell the story of women making art, women making money, women making choices, and about the way you can bring the bravery of girlhood into adulthood,” Gerwig explained. “Sometimes, when you follow a hunch about a story then it feels like the world bears you out. This story speaks to us still because it’s such a humanist work. It’s a story of family and of human connection that’s not gendered, which has allowed it to transcend place and time.”

Still only 36, Gerwig has been writing and directing films since debuting with 2008’s “Nights and Weekends” at the age of 25. (Supplied)

Gerwig had numerous ideas about how her version of “Little Women” could be different from those that came before it, including focusing on the financial struggles that the sisters have, as well as their brilliance as artists. To capture their vivacious energies, Gerwig instructed the actors — Saoirse Ronan as Jo, Emma Watson as Meg, Florence Pugh as Amy and Eliza Scanlen as Beth — to avoid the traditional stilted way that characters in films, particularly period-drama adaptations, deliver dialogue.

“I wanted it to feel like the sisters were tumbling over each other with excitement, and I wanted it to sound like how sisters talk. I didn’t want it sound like everybody waiting their turn, because that’s not my experience of how a bunch of sisters are when they’re together,” Gerwig told Arab News. “Having such great actors, I had tremendous trust, because I knew they would make it more alive and deeper. I didn’t want the overlapping dialogue to feel like a cacophony, I wanted it to be very specifically overlapped, so it was almost like conducting an orchestra. We rehearsed for a couple of weeks, which was pretty essential because the script was so precise.”

Gerwig also played with the book’s structure, opting to start with the March sisters as adults, telling the earlier stories not as flashbacks but as a separate timeline that eventually meets up with the film’s main threads.

“I had the idea to allow their childhoods to live alongside them not as flashbacks but as two separate timelines. It captures the reality that when we walk down the street, we’re always walking with the younger versions of ourselves,” the filmmaker explained. “We’re always integrating the person we thought we were going to be with the person we are now.”

Topics: Little Women Greta Gerwig

Latest updates

Street photography from around the Arab world
‘Olympics will go ahead’: Tokyo organizers slam virus rumors
Director Greta Gerwig discusses Oscar-nominated ‘Little Women’
The Roundup: Regional pop-culture highlights
Baby Talk: How to add solid food to your baby’s meals

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.