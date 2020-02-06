Street photography from around the Arab world

DUBAI: Gulf Photo Plus (GPP) in Dubai recently ran the second edition of its ‘The Arab Street’ exhibition. Unlike the first edition in December 2017, whose contributors were mostly established photographers, this time around the center put out an open call for entries. The results, the center says on its website, ranged from “poignant to playful, and everything in between, and employ a variety of techniques.” GPP also stresses that “street” photography is not limited to the actual street, but “is possible wherever life unfolds … Street photography can apply to a historical moment, such as the first papal visit to the Middle East, and to everyday life, such as a morning commute or an unabashed selfie pose.”
Here, we present some of the work on display at the exhibition, which ran from September 18 to January 20 at GPP in Dubai’s Alserkal Avenue. The exhibition was divided into several categories, including “Conceptual,” “Light/Shadow,” “Double Take,” “Humor Me,” Engage,” and “Observe.” Contributors came from across the region, with photographers based in or from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Sudan and Yemen taking part.
“We Work, Eat and Swim Together”
Ebrahim Elmoly
Egyptian photographer Elmoly captured a young man swimming with the horses he also works with.
“Bouznika, Morocco, 2017”
Khalil Lamrabet
The Moroccan photographer and aviation professional had this eye-catching image featured in the “Double Take” section of the exhibition.
“Giza, Egypt, 2018”
Laith Majali
Majali — a Jordanian photographer, film producer and film editor — describes himself as “a nomadic visual storyteller.” This joyful image featured in the exhibition’s “Humor Me” section.
“Pope Francis, 2019”
Katarina Premfors
The Dubai-based freelance photographer, who was born in Sweden, captured this picture of the pope on his visit to the region last year.
“Where The Lights Fall”
Sreeranj Sreedhar
Indian documentary photographer Sreedhar lived in Dubai for 28 years and has only been practicing photography “seriously” since 2011. This image was featured in the “Light/Shadow” section of the exhibition.
“Chevy Impala”
Abdullah Althawab
Saudi Arabian photographer Althawab contributed this shot of a classic Chevrolet car on the Saudi streets.
“Crossing the 311”
Duncan Chard
The UAE-based British photographer captured Dubai’s alternative rush-hour traffic in this shot of workers ascending (and descending) a pedestrian bridge over a busy road between International City and the Ras Al-Khor industrial area.
“Childhood”
Mohamed Mahdy
The young Alexandria-based Egyptian photographer contributed this atmospheric shot of kids playing football on one of the city’s rooftops (complete with spectators’ legs).