You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi basketball team celebrates first anniversary of sports diplomacy project

Saudi basketball team celebrates first anniversary of sports diplomacy project

1 / 3
Riyadh United and the Diplomats team celebrate their one year anniversary. (AN Photo)
2 / 3
Riyadh United and the Diplomats team celebrate their one year anniversary. (AN Photo)
3 / 3
Riyadh United and the Diplomats team celebrate their one year anniversary. (AN Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pt6vh

Updated 06 February 2020
NOOR NUGALI

Saudi basketball team celebrates first anniversary of sports diplomacy project

  • Riyadh United has been holding regular games with the capital’s diplomatic community in a bid to promote the message of peace and understanding
  • The project was launched by co-founder of Riyadh United and Shoura Council member, Lina Al-Maeena, together with the Belgium Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dominique Mineur
Updated 06 February 2020
NOOR NUGALI

RIYADH: A Saudi basketball team is celebrating a year of sporting diplomacy aimed at strengthening international relations.

Through a unique initiative, Riyadh United players have been holding regular games with the capital’s diplomatic community in a bid to promote the message of peace and understanding between nations through sport.

The project was launched last year in the city’s Diplomatic Quarter by co-founder of Riyadh United and Shoura Council member, Lina Al-Maeena, together with the Belgium Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dominique Mineur.

“It is an amazing initiative of women united together on a court, communicating in one language and collaborating for a healthier and happier lifestyle, while also activating one of the Vision 2030 goals of social empowerment,” said Al-Maeena.

The Kingdom aims to increase the population’s sports participation from 13 percent to 40 percent by 2030.

Mineur, captain of the Diplomats basketball team said: “We had the idea to join forces (with Al-Maeena) and have a team of diplomats against a team of Saudi ladies. It was a great idea.

“Sport is one the best ways to build bridges between people and nations. After one year of training between Saudi women and female diplomats, we look forward to many more years of friendly matches.”

The teams meet every two weeks, but plans are in the pipeline to set up weekly games.

Dalia Fatani, owner of art, craft and design Studio Lucha, and one of the first members to join the Riyadh United team, said: “The teams were established to build bridges between countries through sport, and also to strengthen our stamina as women. It gets us out, it gets us moving and we feel young again.”

Prof. Selwa Al-Hazzaa, head of the ophthalmology department at the King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center in Riyadh, was a guest of honor at the anniversary celebrations.

More women playing basketball, or other sports, would help to lower obesity levels and reduce the risk of developing or exacerbating diabetes, and it also highlighted the importance of exercise for a healthy lifestyle, said Al-Hazzaa. “You guys (the team members) are role models to these young girls.”

Fatani said that Al-Maeena and her husband, Obaid Madani, had first set up Jeddah United female basketball team 16 years ago to encourage more people to play her favorite sport. 

“Riyadh United is the sister of Jeddah United and we started in 2011. We really did it because we played basketball in school, but we didn’t have the ability to find a place or a coach, or a team even.

“But eventually it worked out and since then we’ve played almost yearly. It is a magnificent feeling,” added Fatani. “It’s really about building more connections with people through sports.”

Foreign missions have praised the Riyadh initiative, and in a tweet the UK Embassy said: “To celebrate the first anniversary of the Diplomats and the Riyadh United women’s teams, we played basketball to strengthen relationships, develop sports skills and make new friends. Congratulations to all of you.”

Topics: Riyadh United Lina Al-Maeena Dominique Mineur

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi basketball team takes diplomatic approach to sport
Sport
Saudi equestrian team win silver medal at Arab Women Sports Tournament in Sharjah

Real Madrid crash out of cup as Sociedad edge seven-goal thriller

Updated 20 min 39 sec ago
AFP

Real Madrid crash out of cup as Sociedad edge seven-goal thriller

  • Odegaard, on loan from Real Madrid but allowed to face his own club, scored the opener before the superb Alexander Isak hit two
  • Courtois’ replacement Alphonse Areola was at fault for at least one of the goals while Marcelo was typically unpredictable at left-back
Updated 20 min 39 sec ago
AFP

MADRID: Real Madrid were knocked out of the Copa del Rey on Thursday as Martin Odegaard put on a creative masterclass against his parent club to lead Real Sociedad to a thrilling 4-3 victory.
Madrid conceded as many goals in 69 minutes as they had in their last 11 matches, torn apart at the Santiago Bernabeu by an electric La Real side, who deservedly advanced to the semifinals.
Odegaard, on loan from Real Madrid but allowed to face his own club, scored the opener before the superb Alexander Isak hit two to give Real Sociedad a remarkable 3-0 lead.
Marcelo and Rodrygo both scored late in the second half and while Mikel Merino also added a fourth for the visitors, a Nacho Fernandez header set up a pulsating final three minutes, in which Andoni Gorosabel was also sent off.
Ten-man Real Sociedad held on for a sensational win to progress to the last four while Madrid’s run without success in Spain’s domestic cup extends to six years.
The only consolation might have been the display of the 21-year-old Odegaard, who is beginning to live up to the hype after signing for Madrid aged 15.
On loan at Sociedad, the plan was for Odegaard to stay one more year at Anoeta but this glittering display, that earned him a standing ovation from the home fans when he went off, may well persuade Madrid to recall him early.
Their 21-game unbeaten streak comes to an end after an uncharacteristically careless performance in which a rotated side highlighted the importance of the likes of Casemiro, Raphael Varane and Thibaut Courtois.
Courtois’ replacement Alphonse Areola was at fault for at least one of the goals while Marcelo was typically unpredictable at left-back, a position the more dependable Ferland Mendy has made his own in recent weeks.
Eden Hazard is training again but the wait for his return goes on while Gareth Bale was again left out of the squad completely.
Yet Zinedine Zidane’s changes should take nothing away from Real Sociedad, who showed why they were pushing for a place in La Liga’s top four earlier this season, before a dip in form has seen them slip to eighth.
There were early warnings as Isak sped in behind but his shot was blocked by the diving Eder Militao and from the resulting corner, the Swede was picked out with a driven cross only to skew his finish.
Isak was involved in the opener too after 22 minutes, as his effort was saved by Areola, who then failed to readjust in time to prevent Odegaard firing through his legs.
Ander Barrenetxea had only come on at half-time but nine minutes into the second half, he had set up a second.
It was the first of two goals in as many minutes as the 18-year-old’s floated cross was met brilliantly by the acrobatic Isak, who then made it three shortly after, rifling in at the near post after the ball had deflected to his feet.
Marcelo had been the defender beaten but a wild five minutes saw the Brazilian make amends as he caught Alex Remiro off guard, also at the near post, with a driven shot from the angle.
Madrid had the momentum but remained two behind with 10 minutes left after Merino tapped in for La Real before Rodrygo kept hopes of a comeback alive by finishing off a Vinicius pull-back.
Even in injury-time, victory was not safe. Nacho headed in Karim Benzema’s cross with three of the six allotted minuets left before Gorosabel was shown a second yellow card.
Sergio Ramos might even have made it 4-4 but headed straight into the hands of Remiro.

Topics: Copa del Rey real madrid Real Sociedad Martin Odegaard

Related

Sport
Real Madrid brush Valencia aside in Jeddah to seal Spanish Super Cup final place
Sport
Liverpool to face Atletico in Champions League last 16, Real Madrid and Manchester City drawn together

Latest updates

Exxon and Papua New Guinea should return to gas negotiating table: Total CEO
ADNOC ‘considering offer of exchangeable bonds’
China to halve tariffs on $75 billion of US imports to calm markets
CNOOC to declare force majeure on some prompt LNG deliveries
Virus threat highlights OPEC reliance on Chinese oil demand

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.