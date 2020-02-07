Russia accuses Israel of endangering civilian flight

MOSCOW: An Airbus A320 with 172 passengers on board made an emergency landing in Russia-controlled Khmeimim air base after Syrian air defense nearly hit it, Russian state news agency RIA said on Friday citing Russian defense ministry spokesman.

The Syrian air defense was trying to repulse an Israeli attack near Damascus, RIA said.

According to the spokesman, after 2 a.m., four Israeli F-16 fighter jets struck eight air-to-ground missiles in the suburbs of Damascus without entering Syrian airspace, RIA reported.

The Russian army accused Israel of using the civilian plane as a shield against Syrian anti-aircraft fire while carrying out air strikes.

“At the time of the attack by Israeli planes... an Airbus-320 airliner was on approach to landing... in the death zone of air strikes and artillery,” Russia’s defense ministry said in a statement.

The “quick reaction” of air traffic controllers at Damascus airport enabled the A320 to leave the zone “which was in the firing line of Syrian anti-aircraft defense systems.”

The Airbus arriving from Tehran landed safely at the Hmeimim air base operated by Russia in the Syrian coastal province of Latakia, the ministry added, without naming the airline.

“The recourse to civilian aircraft as cover or to block a riposte by Syrian forces during military air operations has become characteristic of the Israeli air force,” the ministry charged.

Israeli radars have “a clear view of the situation in the skies around Damascus airport,” the Russian army said, accusing Israel of “making a total mockery of the lives of hundreds of innocent civilians.”

The accusations were made less than a month after Iranian forces admitted mistakenly shooting down a Ukrainian International Airlines Boeing 737, killing all 176 people on board, just after take-off from Tehran.