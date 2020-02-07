You are here

Yemeni army controls areas in Al-Jawf province

Conflict in Yemen erupted in 2014 when the Houthis overran the capital Sanaa. (File/AFP)
Updated 07 February 2020
Arab News

  • A military source said the skirmish resulted to deaths and wounds among the militia
DUBAI: The Yemeni army regained control of areas in Al-Jawf province, northwest of the war-torn country, after clashes with the Iran-backed Houthi militia, state news agency SPA reported on Friday.

A military source said the skirmish resulted to deaths and wounds among the militia as well as the destruction of Houthi vehicles.

Conflict in Yemen erupted in 2014 when the Houthis overran the capital Sanaa, and much of the north, pushed out the internationally recognized government and ushered a civil war that has killed tens of thousands of people.

DUBAI: Iran will launch a satellite on Sunday, a government minister said, as part of a fledgling program the United States says is a cover for ballistic missile development.

“The Zafar satellite will be placed in orbit today from Semnan at a speed of 7,400 kilometers,” Iranian Minister of Information and Communications Technology Mohammad Javad Azari-Jahromi said, according to the official IRIB news agency.

Iran carried out at least two failed satellite launches last year.

The United States says it is concerned that long-range ballistic technology used to put satellites into orbit could also be used to launch nuclear warheads. Tehran denies that satellite activity is a cover for missile development and says it has never pursued the development of nuclear weapons.

President Donald Trump’s administration reimposed sanctions on Iran following Washington’s 2018 withdrawal from an international accord designed to curb Iran’s nuclear program. Trump said the nuclear deal did not go far enough and did not include restrictions on Tehran’s missile program.

Tensions, already high over the nuclear issue, reached the highest level in decades between Iran and the United States after Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad on Jan. 3. Iran retaliated with a missile attack against a US base in Iraq.

Once the satellite is in orbit, the first picture that it will transmit will be of Soleimani, minister Azari-Jahromi said on Sunday.

Iran launched its first satellite Omid (Hope) in 2009 and the Rasad (Observation) satellite was sent into orbit in June 2011. Tehran said in 2012 that it had successfully put its third domestically-made satellite Navid (Promise) into orbit.

