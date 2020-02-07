You are here

Dr. Theodore Karasik

Coronavirus testing global and local health responses

US offers $100m to China, others to fight coronavirus

A man wears a protective face mask as he works at a vegetable market in Cyrildene, also known as Johannesburg's China Town, on Feb. 07, 2020. (AFP)
  • Pompeo said the US would provide the assistance either directly or through multilateral organizations
  • President Donald Trump on Friday praised China's response as "very professional" after he spoke by telephone with his counterpart Xi Jinping
WASHINGTON: The United States on Friday offered up to $100 million to China and other impacted countries to combat the fast-spreading coronavirus.
"This commitment - along with the hundreds of millions generously donated by the American private sector - demonstrates strong US leadership in response to the outbreak," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.
"We encourage the rest of the world to match our commitment. Working together, we can have a profound impact to contain this growing threat," he said.

Pompeo, who has frequently criticized China on issues from human rights to its overseas infrastructure spending, said the United States would provide the assistance either directly or through multilateral organizations.
He said the spending would come out of unspecified funds that have already been allocated within the US government.
The aid pledge comes after Beijing criticized the US response to the health crisis, saying that Washington has been spreading "panic" by banning the entry of foreign nationals who traveled to China.
But President Donald Trump on Friday praised China's response as "very professional" after he spoke by telephone with his counterpart Xi Jinping.

Pompeo said that the United States has donated close to 17.8 tons of medical supplies to China including masks, gowns, gauze and respirators.
At least 31,000 people in two dozen countries have been infected, with more than 630 killed, since the virus emerged late last year in the Chinese city of Wuhan, likely from a market that sold exotic animals for consumption.

Harry, Meghan in first joint event since leaving royal fold

Harry, Meghan in first joint event since leaving royal fold

  • The couple left Britain in a shock move last month, stepping back from royal duties to pursue financial independence instead
  • The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a JPMorgan Chase event in Miami, where Harry gave a speech
LONDON: Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have taken part in their first joint public engagement since quitting as working members of Britain’s royal family, Buckingham Palace said Friday.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a JPMorgan Chase event in Miami, where Harry gave a speech.
The couple left Britain in a shock move last month, stepping back from royal duties to pursue financial independence instead.
JPMorgan Chase is the biggest US bank by assets. It is not known if Harry was paid for the speech at the 1 Hotel in Miami’s South Beach.
“I can confirm reports the Sussexes attended a JPMorgan gathering in Miami yesterday, where the duke spoke,” a Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said Friday.
Harry and Meghan have been living in a luxury mansion outside Victoria on Canada’s Pacific west coast with their baby son Archie.
A clear majority of Canadians feel their country should not have to pay for their security, according to a poll by Nanos Research for CTV out Monday.
Canada is a parliamentary monarchy and Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth II is the reigning head of state. The prince is sixth in line to the throne.
However, 77 percent believed Candian taxpayers should not have to stump up because the Sussexes are not in Canada as representatives of the sovereign.
There has been no official announcement about the question of security, or who will cover the bill, now that they have officially left behind royal duties.

