DUBAI: This weekend, sportswear giant Nike presented the striking kits that the athletes will be wearing for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics this summer at New York Fashion Week. The brand brought together the world’s top female athletes, including champion fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad, who joined WNBA star Diana Taurasi and British sprinter Diana Asher Smith to showcase Nike's new offering.

 It’s not the first time that the hijab-wearing athlete helped show off Nike’s designs. In 2019, the sportswear brand also enlisted Muhammad for its Paris showcase.

 The new collection was unveiled to a star-studded front row that included the likes of Canadian superstar Drake, who was joined by fellow rappers-turned-Nike-collaborators Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar. Spanish singer Rosalia, designers Virgil Abloh and Simon Porte Jacquemus and British model Adwoa Aboah were also in attendance.




The front row at the Nike show.

 

The brainchild of accomplished Saudi chef Mayada Badr and three of her friends, Black Cardamom is a small quaint cafe in the heart of Jeddah, serving light and healthy brunch-style meals throughout the day.

For those who know their pancakes, the cafe serves some of the best and fluffiest in town, with chocolate, vanilla, banana and many other flavors.

There’s also a wide variety of egg-based options available, but that doesn’t mean the other items on the menu aren’t as good to try out throughout the day. And what they do have is remarkable. If you can, try the honey roasted carrots with green tahini dressing — hearty and fulfilling next to a simple beetroot salad. Avocado with edamame on sourdough toast with chili flakes anyone is also a treat.

With floor-to-ceiling windows that fill the cafe with sunlight, adorable china crockery and the smell of fresh baked croissants, the vibe is calm and gives a homey feel. The food helps, as well.

For those looking for something sweeter, hop over to the macaron bar at the entrance and choose your flavor with one of the cafe’s signature coffees. From lavender to rose-flavored lattes, Black Cardamom is a high-quality cafe that ensures the freshest of ingredients to satisfy the curious and hungry.

