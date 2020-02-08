Ibtihaj Muhammad walks the runway for Nike during NYFW

Where We Are Going Today: Black Cardamom Cafe

The brainchild of accomplished Saudi chef Mayada Badr and three of her friends, Black Cardamom is a small quaint cafe in the heart of Jeddah, serving light and healthy brunch-style meals throughout the day.

For those who know their pancakes, the cafe serves some of the best and fluffiest in town, with chocolate, vanilla, banana and many other flavors.

There’s also a wide variety of egg-based options available, but that doesn’t mean the other items on the menu aren’t as good to try out throughout the day. And what they do have is remarkable. If you can, try the honey roasted carrots with green tahini dressing — hearty and fulfilling next to a simple beetroot salad. Avocado with edamame on sourdough toast with chili flakes anyone is also a treat.

With floor-to-ceiling windows that fill the cafe with sunlight, adorable china crockery and the smell of fresh baked croissants, the vibe is calm and gives a homey feel. The food helps, as well.

For those looking for something sweeter, hop over to the macaron bar at the entrance and choose your flavor with one of the cafe’s signature coffees. From lavender to rose-flavored lattes, Black Cardamom is a high-quality cafe that ensures the freshest of ingredients to satisfy the curious and hungry.