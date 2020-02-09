You are here

  • Home
  • Iran starts countdown for satellite launch ‘within hours’

Iran starts countdown for satellite launch ‘within hours’

From left: Prototypes of Iran’s home-built satellites Rasad, Amir Kabir-1, Zafar and Fajr are on display during their unveiling ceremony in Tehran on February 7, 2011. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vadvn

Updated 9 sec ago
AFP

Iran starts countdown for satellite launch ‘within hours’

  • ‘The Zafar satellite will be placed in orbit today from Semnan at a speed of 7,400 kilometers’
Updated 9 sec ago
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran started counting down Sunday to the launch of a new scientific observation satellite scheduled within hours, the country’s telecommunications minister said.

The United States has raised concerns in the past about Iran’s satellite program, describing the launch of a carrier rocket in January 2019 as a “provocation.”

“Beginning countdown to launch #Zafar_Satellite in the next few hours ... In the Name of God,” Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi wrote on Twitter.

On February 1, the head of Iran’s space agency said the 113-kilogramme Zafar — Victory in Farsi — would be launched into orbit 530 kilometers (329 miles) above Earth by a Simorgh rocket.

Its “primary mission” would be collecting imagery, Morteza Berari said, adding that Iran needed such data to study earthquakes, deal with natural disasters and develop its agriculture.

In January 2019, Tehran announced that its Payam — Message in Farsi — satellite had failed to reach orbit, after authorities said they launched it to collect data on the environment in Iran.

The US said the launch of the carrier rocket was a violation of a 2015 UN Security Council resolution which endorsed an international accord on curbing Tehran’s nuclear program.

Resolution 2231 called on Iran to refrain from any activity related to ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons.

Iran maintains it has no intention of acquiring nuclear weapons, and says its aerospace activities are peaceful and do not violate the security council resolution.

Tehran confirmed in September that an explosion occurred at one of its satellite launch pads due to a technical fault, and slammed US President Donald Trump for “gleefully” tweeting about it.

Replying to a tweet that asked what if Zafar fails like its predecessor, Jahromi said “we will try again.”

Iran’s Internet services have faced cyberattacks for the past two days, according to the ministry. Officials have not elaborated on the source of the attack or its likely motives.

Topics: technology Iran

Related

Middle-East
Iran satellite launch flops
Middle-East
Iran says it is preparing for satellite launch

Yemeni government urges UN to move offices to Aden

A view of the old building is seen in the old city of Sanaa, Yemen, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP)
Updated 09 February 2020
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemeni government urges UN to move offices to Aden

  • Aid operations in northern Yemen hampered due to Houthi harassment
Updated 09 February 2020
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: The internationally recognized Yemeni government on Saturday repeated its call for international aid organizations to move their offices from Houthi-held Sanaa to the southern port city of Aden.

Salem Al-Khanbashi, Yemen’s deputy prime minister, said Aden was much safer and that the government would facilitate the work of UN bodies if they agreed to relocate.
“We think that this time is ripe for them to move their offices to Aden,” Al-Khanbashi told Arab News, adding that the government had received positive signals from agencies.
The government’s appeal came as UN bodies move to cut back major aid operations in northern Yemen due to Houthi harassment of aid workers, a step that could exacerbate the humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country.
The Iran-backed Houthis have accused UN aid workers of espionage and distributing rotten food. The UN says aid is failing to reach desperately needy people in Houthi-held areas.
Al-Khanbashi said public facilities, such as Aden’s seaport and airport, could cope with the influx of aid as security services would provide protection. “We have long demanded them to move their offices from Sanaa to Aden. We hope that they positively respond to our appeal this time.”
Aden, which is the second largest city in Yemen and is the government’s base, has experienced peace and stability since late last year when a power-sharing deal eased tensions between the government and the separatist Southern Transitional Council.
A Saudi-led military committee has begun disarming military units in Aden and moved heavy weapons to the battlefields.

FASTFACT

Aden, which is the second largest city in Yemen and is the government’s base, has experienced peace and stability since late last year.

Fighting has intensified on the battlefields in the last couple of days as government forces push to seize control of mountains in Sanaa, Jawf and Taiz.
The fiercest fighting was reported in the northern province of Jawf, where government forces attacked Houthi locations with support from Saudi-led coalition warplanes.
State media outlets said that Houthi artillery fire on Thursday destroyed emergency rooms and ambulances of a hospital in Jawf’s Jaref region as government forces stormed a mountain in Al-Mazamat region in the same province. Airstrikes by Saudi-led warplanes killed six Houthi militants on Al-Mazamat and destroyed Houthi ammunition and equipment. State TV quoted the governor of Jawf, Ameen Al-Oukaimi, as saying that government forces had taken the offensive on the battlefields and were making gains.
“The national army soldiers are more determined than before to purge Houthis from Jawf. Their morale is very high,” the governor said.
Fighting also broke out on Friday and Saturday in the southern province of Dhale, where government forces killed more than 20 Houthis and injured many others. In the western province of Hodeida, Houthis attacked government forces in Duraihimi district in an attempt to retrieve bodies of fighters who were killed in previous attacks.
Fighting in Yemen has escalated since the beginning of this year, despite diplomatic efforts aimed at reaching a peace deal.

Topics: Yemen houthi attack

Related

Update
Middle-East
New ‘mercy flight’ leaves Houthi-held Yemen capital: WHO
Special
Middle-East
Houthi attacks on civilians threaten peace efforts, says Yemeni vice president

Latest updates

Malika El-Maslouhi: The breakout star to watch this Fashion Month
Iran starts countdown for satellite launch ‘within hours’
Iraq to cut oil output at Nahr Bin Omar oil field
Scientists race to develop vaccine for new coronavirus
Singapore Airshow: major exhibitors pull out amid coronavirus concern

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.