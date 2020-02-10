You are here

  • Home
  • Obama-backed documentary on Ohio factory beats out Syrian films at 92nd Oscars

Obama-backed documentary on Ohio factory beats out Syrian films at 92nd Oscars

Short Url

https://arab.news/gtqrs

Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

Obama-backed documentary on Ohio factory beats out Syrian films at 92nd Oscars

Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The Oscar for best feature-length documentary has gone to “American Factory,” the first documentary released by Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company.

The Netflix film is about an Ohio auto glass factory that is run by a Chinese investor. It explores many issues, including the rights of workers, globalization and automation.

“American Factory” beat out “Honeyland,” “The Cave,” “The Edge of Democracy” and “For Sama.” Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert, directors of “American Factory” acknowledged the work of their fellow nominees on Sunday. “We are inspired by you guys,” said Reichert.




The Netflix film is about an Ohio auto glass factory that is run by a Chinese investor. (AFP)

The documentary beat out “For Sama” by director Waad Al-Kateab low budget film depicting a young mother’s harrowing experience during the Syrian war.  Al-Kateab did, however, take home the award for Best Film at the British Independent Film Awards (BIFA), in addition to winning the Best Director, Best Documentary and Best Editing awards. “For Sama” also won the Best Documentary at the British Academy Film Awards earlier this month.




“For Sama,” by director Waad Al-Kateab, is a low budget film depicting a young mother’s harrowing experience during the Syrian war. (AFP)

Read Arab News' interview with Al-Khateab here.

Meanwhile, “American Factory” also beat out Syrian director Feras Fayyad, whose “The Cave” tells the story of Amani Ballor, who amidst the civil war became the first woman to manage a hospital in the history of the country.

Watch Arab News' interview  with Feras Fayyad here

For its part, “American Factory” is about the Fuyao plant, bought by Chinese industrialist Cao Dewang, which employs some 2,200 American and 200 Chinese workers. The film gives a close-up look at how the cultures adjust to one another. Tensions rise when the factory doesn’t initially meet production goals, culminating in a bitter fight over the right to unionize.




“American Factory” gives a close-up look at how the cultures adjust to one another. (AFP)

“Working people have it harder and harder these days,” said Reichert. She urged workers to fight back — by uniting.

The name of the Obamas’ company, Higher Ground, flashes by in the opening credits, but the Obamas themselves aren’t mentioned anywhere. Neither is President Donald Trump.

Arab designers shine on Oscars 2020 red carpet

Youssra wearing Zuhair Murad at the 2020 Oscars. AFP
Updated 3 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

Arab designers shine on Oscars 2020 red carpet

Updated 3 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The Oscars ceremony, now in its 92nd year, was once again held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, bringing with it a drove of celebrities who descended upon the red carpet on Hollywood Boulevard wearing their finest threads to acknowledge and celebrate their peers in film and television.  The Oscars are one of the most-watched red carpets in the world, meaning the stakes are high for stars to bring their fashion A-game, and they did not disappoint.

Youssra wearing Zuhair Murad at the 2020 Oscars. AFP

Representing the region is iconic Egyptian superstar Youssra, who arrived at the ceremony on Sunday evening wearing an ivory-colored Zuhair Murad gown with caped sleeves. The Lebanese designer was also responsible for creating the sheer black, gold-embellished design worn by British television presenter Carly Steel and American model Molly Sims’ long-sleeve plunging number  on the red carpet.

Sandra Oh wearing Elie Saab at the 2020 Oscars. AFP

Meanwhile, Canadian-Korean actress Sandra Oh looked to the House of Elie Saab to dress her for the occasion, choosing a statement, pale pink ruffled confection with larger-than-life, tulle shoulders that was plucked hot from the Lebanese designer’s most recent couture runway, which he showcased last month.

Lilliana Vazquez wearing Rami Kadi at the 2020 Oscars. AFP

Elsewhere on the red carpet, E! News hosts Giuliana Rancic and Lilliana Vazquez both chose designs from the region for the biggest ceremony of the year. Rancic stunned in a flaming red, feather-embellished creation with zipper detailing from Omani couture label Atelier Zuhra, while Vazquez chose a long, strapless beaded dress from Beirut-born designer Rami Kadi.

Waad Al-Khateab wearing Reem Masi at the 92nd Academy Awards. AFP

And although Waad al-Khateab’s Syrian war documentary “For Sama” did not win the golden statuette for best documentary feature, her dress from fellow Syrian designer Reem Masri, which read in Arabic “We dared to dream and we will not regret dignity,” proved that you don’t need to take home an award to be a winner.

Scarlett Johansson wearing Oscar de la Renta on the 2020 Oscars red carpet. AFP

Other memorable looks include Penelope Cruz’s archival Chanel creation from the 1995 haute couture collection and Scarlett Johansson in a transparent corseted Oscar de la Renta.  “Black Swan” star Natalie Portman made a feminist statement in Dior’s ethereal embroidered cape with the names of female directors overlooked by the Academy— including Greta Gerwig of “Little Women”— stitched into the fabric.

Natalie Portman wears Dior at the 92nd Academy Awards. AFP

Meanwhile, the push for sustainability was apparent via chic pieces like “Bombshell” star and best supporting actress nominee Margot Robbie’s vintage Chanel gown that boasted a jewel pendant and cuff sleeves that were completely detached from the strapless navy dress. “Booksmart” star Kaitlyn Dever  also used the red carpet to to promote more eco-friendly practices in the industry by donning a crimson Louis Vuitton dress made entirely out of eco-friendly fiber.

Margot Robbie wearing vintage Chanel at the 2020 Oscars. AFP
Topics: Oscars 2020

Latest updates

Israel attacks Hamas ‘terror targets’ after projectile
US will grant vital Iran sanctions waiver: Iraqi officials
Puerto Rico’s economy in limbo as governor rejects debt deal
Arab designers shine on Oscars 2020 red carpet
China inflation rises as coronavirus disrupts supply chains

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.