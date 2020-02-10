You are here

  Several injured in Germany as Storm Ciara halts trains

Several injured in Germany as Storm Ciara halts trains

A tree blocks a road in the Taunus region in a strong storm near Frankfurt, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (AP)
  • Two women were badly hurt by a falling tree in Saarbruecken on the French border
  • Weather forecasters said winds of up to 170 kilometers per hour (105 miles per hour) had hit mountainous areas
FRANKFURT: Three people were seriously injured as Storm Ciara battered Germany on Sunday and Monday, lashing the country with high winds that forced the rail operator to suspend intercity trains.

Two women were badly hurt by a falling tree in Saarbruecken on the French border, with one of them receiving life-threatening injuries, police said overnight.

Further north in Paderborn, a 16-year-old boy was hit on the head by a falling branch.

Weather forecasters said winds of up to 170 kilometers per hour (105 miles per hour) had hit mountainous areas.

State-owned rail operator Deutsche Bahn (DB) shut down intercity trains on Sunday evening and warned there would be more disruption as the storm heads south.

“Several hundred” travelers slept overnight in trains set up for those stranded in stations, DB said.

Hundreds of flights were canceled at the largest airports, including 190 in Frankfurt and 420 in Munich, news agency DPA reported.

In the financial capital Frankfurt, police said a construction crane had struck the roof of the cathedral, but could not immediately detail the extent of the damage.

Storm Ciara mostly struck northern and western Germany as it swept Europe with powerful winds overnight between Sunday and Monday.

On Monday, the German Weather Service (DWD) declared the second-highest storm warning in effect across southern Germany, with parts of Bavaria and Baden-Wuerttemberg states even labelled with the highest.

Germany Storm

Democrat nominee Joe Biden calls US voter a 'lying dog-faced pony soldier'

Democrat nominee Joe Biden calls US voter a ‘lying dog-faced pony soldier’

  • Georgia college student Madison Moore asked the presidential hopeful to explain his poor performance in the Iowa caucus last week
  • ‘It’s from a John Wayne movie and he’s made it plenty of times before’
MANCHESTER, United States: Former US vice president Joe Biden drew criticism Sunday after he called a woman a “lying dog-faced pony soldier” at a campaign event in New Hampshire.
In an exchange that was widely shared on social media, 21-year-old Georgia college student Madison Moore asked the presidential hopeful to explain his poor performance in the Iowa caucus last week.
“It’s a good question,” replied Biden, whose status as national frontrunner for the Democratic nomination was shaken by a damaging fourth-place showing in Iowa’s caucuses.
“Have you ever been to a caucus?” he asked the Mercer University student, who nodded.
“No, you haven’t,” Biden said. “You’re a lying, dog-faced pony soldier.”
Biden’s campaign press secretary Remi Yamamoto tweeted the comment was a joke: “It’s from a John Wayne movie and he’s made it plenty of times before.”
But the remark still drew criticism online, with many Twitter users saying the remark was not funny.
“If he can’t handle a simple question from one of his own supporters, how can Joe Biden possibly take on Donald Trump one on one for six months?” tweeted Donald Trump Jr, the US president’s son.
Moore told The Washington Post it was “totally irrelevant whether I’ve been to a caucus or not.”
“Joe Biden has been performing incredibly poorly in this race. His inability to answer a simple question from a nobody college student like me only exacerbates that reality,” she said.

US 2020 US Election Joe Biden

