Chinese military aircraft cross into Taiwan airspace: Taipei

A Chinese H-6 bomber, similar to above, and accompanying aircraft briefly crossed over a ‘median line’ in the Taiwan Strait. (AFP)
Updated 10 February 2020
AFP

  • Chinese H-6 bomber and accompanying aircraft briefly crossed over a ‘median line’ in the Taiwan Strait
  • It was only the second time Chinese aircraft crossed the largely respected line dividing the two sides in the strait since March last year
TAIPEI: Taiwan said it scrambled fighter jets Monday after Chinese military aircraft briefly crossed into its airspace, the first major incursion since the island’s Beijing-wary president was re-elected in January.
Taiwan’s defense ministry said a Chinese H-6 bomber and accompanying aircraft briefly crossed over a “median line” in the Taiwan Strait.
It was only the second time Chinese aircraft crossed the largely respected line dividing the two sides in the strait since March last year.
The aircraft returned to Chinese airspace after “our fighter jets took appropriate responsive and interceptive measures and broadcast warnings to leave,” the ministry said in a statement.
It did not specify how many and what type of Chinese aircraft had crossed the median line.
Last March, two Chinese J-11 fighter jets crossed over the line for the first time in years, prompting Taipei to accuse Beijing of violating a long-held tacit agreement in a “reckless and provocative” incursion.
China has ramped up the number of fighter and warship crossings near Taiwan or through the strait since President Tsai Ing-wen was first elected in 2016.
Her government refuses to acknowledge that Taiwan is part of “one China.”
In December, shortly before elections, a newly commissioned Chinese aircraft carrier sailed through the Taiwan Strait for a second time.
The Shandong, China’s first domestically built carrier, also traversed the strait in November, sparking concerns from Washington’s de facto embassy in Taiwan.
Tsai won a second term in a landslide in January in an outcome seen as a forceful rebuke of Beijing’s ongoing campaign to isolate the island.
China still sees the self-ruling democratic island as part of its territory and vows to one day seize it, by force if necessary.

Coronavirus case found at British doctors’ practice — BBC

  • He stayed at a French ski resort where 5 Britons and a child have been diagnosed with the virus
  • The County Oak Medical Center has been temporarily closed down
LONDON: A staff member at a British doctors’ practice in the southern English city of Brighton has tested positive for coronavirus, the BBC reported.
The County Oak Medical Center has been temporarily closed down, the BBC said. It did not cite sources.
Last week, health officials said a case of coronavirus had been identified in Brighton and they were working to prevent any further spread.
A message left at the medical center’s phone says: “Unfortunately, the building has had to close due to an urgent operational health and safety reason.”
A British man, who has not been identified, tested positive for coronavirus in Brighton on Feb. 6 after traveling to Singapore. He has since been taken to St. Thomas’s Hospital in London.
He stayed in a ski chalet in the French ski resort of Les Contamines-Montjoie where five British nationals and a child have been diagnosed with the virus.

