Coronavirus case found at British doctors’ practice — BBC

LONDON: A staff member at a British doctors’ practice in the southern English city of Brighton has tested positive for coronavirus, the BBC reported.
The County Oak Medical Center has been temporarily closed down, the BBC said. It did not cite sources.
Last week, health officials said a case of coronavirus had been identified in Brighton and they were working to prevent any further spread.
A message left at the medical center’s phone says: “Unfortunately, the building has had to close due to an urgent operational health and safety reason.”
A British man, who has not been identified, tested positive for coronavirus in Brighton on Feb. 6 after traveling to Singapore. He has since been taken to St. Thomas’s Hospital in London.
He stayed in a ski chalet in the French ski resort of Les Contamines-Montjoie where five British nationals and a child have been diagnosed with the virus.
