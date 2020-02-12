Lindsay Lohan is back in the UAE after vowing to return to Hollywood

You are here

Lindsay Lohan is set to star in a new film entitled “Among the Shadows.” (AFP)
DUBAI: Has US actress Lindsay Lohan changed her mind about leaving the Middle East for her home country?  

The “Freaky Friday” star took to Instagram to share a picture of herself at Zaya Nurai Island in Abu Dhabi after she announced she was leaving her adopted home of Dubai to return to the US earlier this year. 

Her photo caption quotes the Dalai Lama and reads: “The purpose of our lives is to be happy.” 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

'The purpose of our lives is to be happy' - Dalai Lama

A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on

In January, Lohan told CNN’s Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper during a satellite interview that she was planning to return to the US in an effort to revive her acting career and begin filming again.

“I’m managing my sister, so I want to really focus on me and everything that I can do in my life and come back to America and start filming again, which I’m doing some time soon in this new year,” Lohan revealed. “And, you know, just taking back the life I’ve worked so hard for and sharing it with my family and you guys.”

Lohan is set to star in a new film entitled “Among the Shadows,” which is slated for release on March 5, 2020. The film marks Lohan’s first role in a feature film since 2013’s “The Canyons.”

But, for now, it seems the flame-haired star is enjoying her time in the UAE and has been sharing a flurry of snaps on social media, including photos of her lounging in the sun.

UAE’s Ras Al-Khaimah Festival spotlights local jewelers, artists and filmmakers

The Ras Al-Khaimah Fine Arts Festival is set to run until March 31, 2020. Instagram
Updated 21 min 16 sec ago
Khaoula Ghanem

UAE’s Ras Al-Khaimah Festival spotlights local jewelers, artists and filmmakers

Updated 21 min 16 sec ago
Khaoula Ghanem

DUBAI: The UAE’s Ras Al-Khaimah Fine Arts Festival (RAKFAF) recently kicked off its eighth edition in the Al-Jazirah Al-Hamra Heritage Village — a recently restored pearling village dating back to the 17th century.

The festival brings with it a packed program that includes thought-provoking exhibitions, keynote speeches and more than 100 local and international artists hailing from 33 different countries showcasing works that range from photography to film and visual arts under this year’s theme of “Connected Communities.”

Among the participating artists is Emirati jewelry artist Azza Al-Qubaisi, who is known for her cutting-edge jewelry painstakingly handmade out of precious materials such as white gold, silver and diamonds in addition to sands, leather and palm branches.

Born in Abu Dhabi, Al-Qubaisi shared that her Emirati heritage influences a lot of her work. “Most of the work I’ve created focuses on my environment. I want to capture the stories of the past, traditions and heritage,” she said to Arab News. “I think for me it’s about discovering more about me and my identity,” she added.

Citing the UAE’s founder, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan, as one of her inspirations, the artist is also behind a slew of projects that aim to foster local talent and spotlight traditional crafts. In 2006, she founded the first NGO project to develop and promote local handicrafts through “Made in UAE” shops and Lamst Ibdaa, an Abu Dhabi-based initiative that nurtures the growth of aspiring design talent by offering them the support and resources they need.

Also participating at this year’s festival is Emirati filmmaker Hamad Abdullah Saghran. The filmmaker will be screening his short film “And What’s Next?” on the last Wednesday of February and March.

“Last year’s visit to RAKFAF encouraged me to prepare this film idea because I thought it would be a great opportunity to participate in a homegrown festival in my home Ras Al-Khaimah,” shared Saghran with Arab News.

The filmmaker who directed six short films between 2008 and 2016, will be the 2020 recipient of the Ras Al-Khaimah Fine Arts Festival Film Grant. “Filmmaking is all about telling stories in a visual way. It’s like painting, but with more interactive elements. So, I love to tell stories and this is why I continue to make films,” he states.

The Ras Al-Khaimah Fine Arts Festival is set to run until March 31, 2020. 

