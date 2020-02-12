You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Public Prosecution launches social media legal awareness campaign

Saudi Public Prosecution launches social media legal awareness campaign

Members of the Public Prosecution speak during a panel discussion in Riyadh. (AN Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vchen

Updated 16 sec ago
Lojien Ben Gassem

Saudi Public Prosecution launches social media legal awareness campaign

  • Awareness campaign designed to target social media influencers and media professionals
  • Event included a panel discussion on precautions to be taken when using social media
Updated 16 sec ago
Lojien Ben Gassem

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Prosecution on Tuesday launched an initiative aimed at highlighting the legalities relating to the safe use of social media platforms.

Titled “Ask the Prosecution,” the awareness campaign has been designed to target social media influencers and media professionals with information about the limits and legal controls on content posted on networking sites.

The forum, backed by Saudi Attorney General Sheikh Saud Al-Mua’jab and his deputy Shalaan bin Rajeh Al-Shalaan, was launched at a ceremony in Riyadh.

The event included a panel discussion on precautions to be taken when using social media, common mistakes made by users in good faith or intentionally, and the role of influencers in raising awareness among their online followers about the work of the Public Prosecution.

Panel member Ahmed Al-Mughim, a Public Prosecution attorney specialized in dealing with economic and financial crimes, said: “I believe influencers should be involved in such places where there is awareness to benefit their followers, which will then reflect on society and its safety.”

One suggestion made was for the Public Prosecution to produce a simple guide explaining the laws and regulations that social media influencers needed to be aware of.

“This forum is the opening of other upcoming meetings dealing with the relationship between the Public Prosecutor’s office and society,” said Dr. Majid Al-Dasimani, from the Public Prosecution’s department of corporate communication.

“The Public Prosecutor’s office is continuing to activate communication with the community in line with the transparency launched by Vision 2030,” he added.

Al-Dasimani pointed out that the next gathering would focus on children’s rights and precautions in relation to their use of social media and ways to avoid kids being harmed or exploited.

Topics: Saudi Public Prosecution social media

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Public Prosecution: Tweet on corruption in Haramain station includes ‘false information’
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Public Prosecution reveals punishment for video crime

Saudi desert art expo puts AlUla’s natural, cultural gems under global spotlight

Over the past year AlUla has been welcoming artists to the desert site, and their art creations are aimed at providing visitors with works that reflect the rich culture of the area. (SPA photos)
Updated 12 February 2020
SPA

Saudi desert art expo puts AlUla’s natural, cultural gems under global spotlight

  • The exhibition has taken its cue from the extraordinary landscape of the ancient site
Updated 12 February 2020
SPA

RIYADH: A Saudi desert exhibition inspired by AlUla’s natural and historic surroundings has been taking the art world by storm.
Desert X AlUla, the first site-responsive contemporary art display of its kind in the Kingdom, has brought together an international collaboration of artists for a cross-cultural exploration of desert culture.
The expo, which runs until March 7, has taken its cue from the extraordinary landscape and historical significance of the ancient site.
Some of the artists taking part in the project have been involved in the creation of Desert X installations in California, and their experience has helped produce stunning artworks based on AlUla’s ancient civilizations, natural beauty, sands and rock formations.
The expo, which has been held in cooperation between the Royal Commission for AlUla and Desert X, is part of the Kingdom’s push to promote Saudi art and culture on the international stage.

The exhibition represents AlUla’s cultural spirit as we continue to preserve and promote its natural and historical marvels.

Amr Al-Madani, CEO of Royal Commission for AlUla

Over the past year AlUla has been welcoming artists to the desert site, and their art creations are aimed at providing visitors with works that reflect the rich culture of the area, where caravans once traveled the old incense road.
AlUla was built by successive civilizations over thousands of years and was a place for cultural exchange due to its location at the confluence of three continents, serving as a link between the East and the West. Desert X AlUla has been designed to bring that cultural heritage back to life.
Amr Al-Madani, the CEO of the Royal Commission for AlUla, said: “Desert X AlUla has become a new element of AlUla’s heritage through the use of art’s transformative power. Through it, we can promote the link between different points of view and find new fruitful cultural exchange opportunities to enhance friendliness and understanding among people.
“The exhibition represents AlUla’s cultural spirit as we continue to preserve and promote its natural and historical marvels. Culture and heritage are of big importance and we are proud to have a royal commission that supports creativity and unleashes new forms of interaction between society and the world.”
The commission is working to revitalize, protect and preserve the region through a fundamental and sustainable transformation with the participation of the local population.
American artist Lita Albuquerque has taken part in Desert X AlUla with an installation called “Al-Najma” (Star), which recalls the cosmic myth of an astronaut that landed on Earth to spread light and knowledge as a symbol of the return of life and the birth of astronomy.

FASTFACTS

• The expo, which has been held in cooperation between the Royal Commission for AlUla and Desert X, is part of the Kingdom’s push to promote Saudi art and culture on the international stage.

• The exhibition will continue until March 7.

• Some of the artists taking part in the project have been involved in the creation of Desert X installations in California.

Rashed Al-Shashai, an artist from Saudi Arabia, has created an artwork titled “Concise Passage” that tells the story of the commercial caravans that have passed through the region down the ages.
Using 40 steel rings, Lebanese artist Ryan Tabet’s work focuses on the pipelines of the Arabian Pipeline and Services Co. which connect the Arabian Peninsula.
Riyadh-based Muhannad Shono’s “The Lost Path” display represents the Kingdom’s youth as the source of new energy flowing through the country along a decomposed pipeline semi-submerged under moving sand.
Saudi visual and land artist Zahrah Al-Ghamdi has produced “Glimpse from the Past,” a feature that highlights a sparkling flash from thousands of date boxes, once the agricultural treasure of AlUla.
Sarab’s art piece throws the spotlight on the fertility and generosity of AlUla’s oasis toward traders crossing the arid landscape, while Manal Al-Sawayan’s work features artificial lakes where objects and images fade into the natural landscape.

Topics: AlUla Royal Commission for AlUla

Related

Saudi Arabia
Inspired by AlUla’s rich past, Saudi-based Hindamme launches latest collection
Saudi Arabia
AlUla to host natural, human components conference

Latest updates

Saudi Public Prosecution launches social media legal awareness campaign
Lindsay Lohan is back in the UAE after vowing to return to Hollywood
Chinese F1 postponed over coronavirus fears
Saudi-Qatar talks to end lengthy Gulf dispute falter -sources
Finland tops out ‘Snow Cape’ pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.