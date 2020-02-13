You are here

Saudi Arabia sends emergency aid to China to combat Coronavirus

Dr Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, the supervisor general of KSRelief, and Chinese Ambassador Chen Weiqing stand during the contracts signing ceremony. (Supplied)
Dr Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, the supervisor general of KSRelief, and Chinese Ambassador Chen Weiqing watch a video presentation by the Chinese Embassy. (Supplied)
Chinese Ambassador Chen Weiqing presents a souvenir to Dr Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, the supervisor general of KSRelief. (Supplied)
Dr Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, the supervisor general of KSRelief, presents a memento to Chinese Ambassador Chen Weiqing. (Supplied)
Dr Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, the supervisor general of KSRelief, with Chinese Ambassador Chen Weiqing at the signing ceremony. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia sends emergency aid to China to combat Coronavirus

  • KSRelief is overseeing the provision of assistance in coordination with the Chinese Embassy in Saudi Arabia
  • Supervisor General of KSRelief Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah: This initiative reflects the strong (and longstanding) relationship between Saudi Arabia and China
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia signed six contracts on Thursday to provide medical assistance to China as it attempts to combat the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19). The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief) is overseeing the provision of assistance in coordination with the Chinese Embassy in Saudi Arabia.

The project will provide 1,159 medical devices, including ultrasound machines, non-invasive ventilators, defibrillators, monitors, infusion pumps, injection pumps and continuous renal replacement therapy.

Protective medical masks and isolation suits will also be provided, including 300,000 N95 masks and 1,000 other important materials used in such crises.

“This initiative reflects the strong (and longstanding) relationship between Saudi Arabia and China”, said Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, supervisor general of KSRelief. “The Kingdom strives to fight crises facing countries and communities. It is always aiming to support stability and sustainable development around the world.”

Al-Rabeeah told Arab News: "These six agreements to provide China with medical equipment, diagnostic, curative, and preventive supplies, and protective clothes, are all based on the request of the Government of China.

“King Salman responded immediately, and the center managed to provide those supplies in a very short time, at a time when most countries (are not able to do so), and these items will be delivered within five days."  

On February 10, King Salman directed KSrelief to do all it could to assist the Chinese authorities and provide urgent support.

The Saudi Ministry of Health (MoH) has confirmed on Twitter that no cases of novel Coronavirus have yet been recorded in Saudi Arabia, and that precautionary measures are being implemented at all ports to prevent the virus from entering the Kingdom.

In an emotional address, Chinese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Chen Weiqing said: "I (offer my) deep gratitude. Currently, the Chinese people are doing their utmost to fight against the outbreak of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia (NCP), and — at such a critical moment — King Salman telephoned President Xi Jinping, expressing his firm support and his instructions to KSRelief to provide emergency medical supplies to China.

"This aid will surely bring a ‘timely rain’ to the medical staff and people in Wuhan and some other affected areas," Weiqing continued. "It reflects the sincere friendship of the Saudi government and people towards the Chinese government and people. It is you who brought love to the hearts of the Chinese people."

He also stressed the need for the international community to act together in the best interests of everyone. “Today, I come with a message of unity. In the era of globalization, public health security bears on the common destiny of mankind,” he said, adding that “solidarity” is the best way to face such medical challenges.

Topics: Saudi Arabia China KSRelief Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Jamil and Bouthayna's Arab love story revived at Maraya Concert Hall in AlUla

  • A cast of singers, actors and performers from all over the world are participating in the production
ALULA: The Lebanese Caracalla Dance Theatre group will be debuting a production of Jamil and Bouthayna’s love story in AlUla, where it originally took place.

The show will run for three days starting Thursday at Maraya Concert Hall, where the spirit and magic of the East will be brought to life as part of the Winter at Tantora Festival.

“Jamil and Bouthayna” is a theatrical production that tells the legendary love story of the poet Jamil bin Ma’amar, who fell madly in love with Bouthayna Bint Hayyan.

The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) assigned the Caracalla Dance Theatre the task of retelling the romantic adventure inspired by an ancient love story born in the Arabian desert. The epic tale has been described by many as the Romeo and Juliet of the East.

A cast of singers, actors and performers from all over the world are participating in this mass production of “Jamil and Bouthayna” under the leadership of the founding maestro Abdel Halim Caracalla.

“We are delighted to partner with the RCU in its endeavor to raise the status of oriental arts and authentic Arab culture through this epic theatrical work,” said the maestro.

“This unique story was born in AlUla and introduced one of the most remarkable tales of immortal love that took place in the heart of the desert. The Winter at Tantora Festival is the perfect platform to bring this tale back to life for the world to see,” he added.

The story will be told through a variety of theatrical elements including poetry, musical composition, set and scenography design, video projection design, costume design, singing and choreography.

The performance will premiere in AlUla and could travel to theaters and festivals worldwide as a global message of culture, arts and civilization from the Kingdom.

The RCU has brought a variety of regional and international acts to Maraya Concert Hall throughout the duration of the festival.

The visually striking, mirror-walled venue can seat 500 guests and is fitted with a state-of-the-art sound system.

Organized by the RCU, the Winter at Tantora Festival features a wide range of cultural and artistic events inspired by the area’s heritage, which dates back thousands of years. In addition, there are a number of other activities and attractions, including markets, a winter garden, farms and the historic old town.

The festival continues each weekend until Mar. 7. It offers the final chance to visit AlUla’s heritage sites before they are closed to the public until October.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Valentine's Day AlUla Winter at Tantora Culture and Entertainment

