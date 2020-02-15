US increasing tariffs on Airbus planes to 15 percent

You are here

An airport worker guides a Delta Air Lines Airbus A319-100 plane on the tarmac at LAX in Los Angeles, California, on Jan. 6, 2020. (REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo)
Updated 15 February 2020
AFP

  • Airbus says higher US tariffs on EU planes will harm US airlines, consumers
  • Trump wants EU member states to further open their markets to American products, particularly agricultural goods
WASHINGTON: The United States is increasing tariffs on Airbus planes imported from Europe to 15 percent beginning March 18, authorities announced Friday.
The duties have been at 10 percent since October, when Washington hit $7.5 billion in European products with tariffs.
The announcement from the office of the United States Trade Representative came just days after President Donald Trump said it was time to talk “very seriously” about a trade deal with the European Union.
Washington imposed punitive taxes on the $7.5 billion in European products after the World Trade Organization (WTO) gave the United States a green light to take retaliatory trade measures against the EU over its subsidies to European aerospace giant Airbus.
Other products — including wine, cheese, coffee and olives — have been taxed at 25 percent since October.
Industry executives in Europe and the United States are on tenterhooks awaiting each new announcement from trade authorities.
“It has become abundantly clear that tariffs on distilled spirits products are causing rough seas on both sides of the Atlantic,” the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States said in a statement Friday.
The council called on authorities to withdraw 25 percent taxes on American whiskeys in the EU, and 25 percent taxes on liquors imported from five European countries, pointing to fears of a negative impact on the US economy and jobs.
But Trump, a real estate developer turned politician, sees tariffs as a negotiating tool.
After a trade war with China that lasted nearly two years and featured punishing reciprocal tariffs, Trump declared at the signing of a “phase one” trade deal with Beijing in January that it was a “momentous step ... righting the wrongs of the past.”
Airbus said the US government’s decision will hit US airlines already facing a shortage of aircraft and complicate efforts to reach a negotiated settlement with the European Union.
The European planemaker said it would continue discussions with its US customers to “mitigate effects of tariffs insofar as possible” and hoped the US Trade Representative’s office would change its position.
“USTR’s decision ignores the many submissions made by US airlines, highlighting the fact that they – and the US flying public – ultimately have to pay these tariffs,” the company said in a statement.
Trump has now turned his sights to Europe though relations remain tense as Washington brandishes the threat of taxing European auto imports, a move targeting Germany, Europe’s biggest auto exporter.
Trump wants EU member states to further open their markets to American products, particularly agricultural goods.
He has also threatened to hike tariffs on French wine — currently taxed at 25 percent — even further unless there is a deal on a digital tax which European nations want to impose on American giants such as Amazon and Facebook.

Topics: Airbus Boeing

Bank of England’s Carney: Business must come clean quickly on climate

Updated 15 February 2020
Reuters

Bank of England’s Carney: Business must come clean quickly on climate

LONDON: Bank of England Governor Mark Carney called on the world’s businesses to publish strategies for cutting carbon emissions and adopting cleaner power sources by November, when world leaders meet in Scotland for UN-led climate talks.

“It’s not just green assets and divestment campaigns or certain things are so brown or black. Every company ultimately has to have a plan for a transition and what the opportunities are and where the risks are,” Carney said.

“For Glasgow that must be well on the path. That that is the norm. That the question doesn’t even have to be asked because companies are answering that question as part of their strategy.

“And the answer is, it’s the transition, stupid,” he said, referencing a phrase coined by former US President Bill Clinton’s election strategist in reference to the US economy.

Carney was speaking to Reuters a month before he leaves his nearly seven-year posting at the helm of the UK’s central bank to take a new role as the UN envoy for climate.

The Canadian banker, who disarmed the British insurance industry in 2015 when, in a speech called “Tragedy of the Horizon,” he warned of their exposure to climate-related events, has been one of the most vocal public figures to push for better supervision and disclosure of climate risk.

The Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), which he launched in 2015, has become a global standard that more than 1,000 companies, financial firms, governments and other organizations have adhered to.

But it remains voluntary, and it can be hard to compare and verify the claims of disclosures.

Hammering out a common set of global reference points on climate-related disclosures is seen by many as a crucial step to helping investors allocate capital more effectively.

Money would flow to those companies managing the risks — and therefore likely to perform better in the transition to a low-carbon economy — and away from those in danger of being impacted more severely.

Carney said November’s COP26 climate talks would also be a good deadline for regulators to map out how to make the TCFD framework compulsory.

“One of the things we will look at ahead at for the COP26 is ‘should we have pathways to make the TCFD mandatory?’ Not overnight, but through listing requirements or securities regulation disclosure standards,” he said.

Such an effort needs to be global, Carney added, encompassing regions laying out their own plans for cutting emissions. The EU recently announced a 1 trillion euro ($1.08 trillion) effort become carbon neutral by 2050, a strategy that includes introducing a new climate law by next month.

“It would be productive if other jurisdictions that potentially will have mandatory disclosure standards ... used more conventional routes than legislation, such as securities regulations or listing standards. Let’s have that conversation,” Carney said.

Carney could play an outsized role at November’s summit, especially in view of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government reshuffle on Thursday, which saw Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid resign.

Those who lost their job included energy minister Claire O’Neill, who had been named to lead the November talks in Glasgow. Alok Sharma was appointed to the position as her replacement.

Efforts by businesses, investors and financial institutions to disclose climate risk are gathering pace.

BlackRock, the world’s largest money manager with nearly $7 trillion in assets under management, said this month that it would take a tougher view of companies that were not properly disclosing their climate risk.

This week, BP set out one of the oil sector’s most ambitious targets for curbing carbon emissions, saying it would reduce its greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050. The fossil fuel giant plans to give more details about the plan later this year.

“Last week, very few people would have said BP was Paris-aligned,” said Carney, referring to the 2015 global climate agreement, signed in the French capital. “They’ve jumped from toward back of the queue to the front of the queue.”

Topics: Bank of England ask Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures

