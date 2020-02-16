You are here

What We Are Reading Today: In Search of the Soul by John Cottingham

Updated 16 February 2020
The concept of the soul has been a recurring area of exploration since ancient times. 

What do we mean when we talk about finding our soul, how do we know we have one, and does it hold any relevance in today’s scientifically and technologically dominated society? 

From Socrates and Augustine to Darwin and Freud, In Search of the Soul takes readers on a concise, accessible journey into the origins of the soul in Western philosophy and culture, and examines how the idea has developed throughout history to the present, says a review on the Princeton University Press website. 

Touching on literature, music, art, and theology, John Cottingham illustrates how, far from being redundant in contemporary times, the soul attunes us to the importance of meaning and value, and experience and growth. 

A better understanding of the soul might help all of us better understand what it is to be human. Cottingham delves into the evolution of our thoughts about the soul through landmark works—including those of Aristotle, Plato, and Descartes. He considers the nature of consciousness and subjective experience.

Topics: Books What We Are Reading Today

Topics: Books What We Are Reading Today

