Lebanese national carrier Middle East Airlines to only accept US dollars

Dozens of customers crowded the MEA offices at Beirut airport after the announcement. (Reuters/File)
Updated 16 February 2020
AFP

  • Middle East Airlines (MEA) is majority-owned by the Lebanese state and administrated by the country’s central bank
  • Dozens of customers crowded the MEA offices at Beirut airport
BEIRUT: Crisis-hit Lebanon’s national carrier will only accept payments in US dollars from Monday, according to state media.
Lebanon is in the throes of an economic meltdown and a biting liquidity crunch that has seen the local currency depreciate on the parallel market and banks impose stringent controls on withdrawals and transfers abroad.
“From Monday, Middle East (Airlines) and other airline companies operating in Lebanon will only accept payments in US dollars,” the official National News Agency (NNA) reported on Sunday.
In the wake of the announcement, dozens of customers crowded the MEA offices at Beirut airport — the only one open on Sunday — in the hopes of paying for their tickets in Lebanese pounds, images broadcast on local TV showed.
Middle East Airlines (MEA) is majority-owned by the Lebanese state and administrated by the country’s central bank.
The Lebanese pound has been officially pegged at 1,507 pounds to the US dollar since 1997, and the two currencies are used interchangeably in the tiny Middle Eastern country.
But in recent months, the pound has plunged against the greenback on the parallel exchange market.
Informal currency controls imposed since late last year have sparked public outrage in the protest-hit country, where an anti-government popular movement launched on Oct. 17 has grown increasingly angry at banking policies.
Major banks in Lebanon began tightening banking controls this month, halving the amount of dollars depositors are allowed to withdraw every month.
It will still be possible to complete certain transactions — such as modifying reservations and paying for excess baggage — in local currency at Beirut airport, the NNA said, adding that travelers can pay using check or card, provided the account is in foreign currency.
MEA offices had so far continued to accept payments in pounds at the official rate and Sunday’s announcement was met with an angry response on social media.
“MEA: A national airline that does not accept payment in its own national currency. Logic redefined,” one Twitter user wrote.
Another posted in response to the news: “Middle East (MEA) belongs to the Lebanese state, it’s a flagrant violation of the law. We’re not heading for collapse, we’re in the middle of it.”
The central bank chief said in January that he agreed with money exchange houses capping the parallel rate at 2,000, but the price of dollars at some exchanges continues to rise.

S&P downgrades Sharjah rating to BBB

S&P downgrades Sharjah rating to BBB

  • The ratings agency lowered its long-term rating to BBB from BBB+, but kept its outlook at stable
  • Activity in the private sector in the UAE shrank in January for the first time since 2009
DUBAI: S&P downgraded its credit rating for Sharjah, one of the seven emirates that make up the UAE, on Friday citing an increasing debt and interest expenses burden.
The ratings agency lowered its long-term rating to BBB from BBB+, but kept its outlook at stable.
It said weak economic conditions in the third largest emirate since 2019 have led to “decreased government revenue from government-related entities and land sales.”
The agency also said “increased government grants and land compensation payments, as well as accelerated payments to contractors, has resulted in a wider-than-anticipated deficit.”
Activity in the private sector in the UAE shrank in January for the first time since 2009, with jobs in the private non-oil sector declining at one of the strongest rates on record, a survey showed on Tuesday.
In November, ratings agency Moody’s said Sharjah, along with Dubai, was among the most vulnerable to the impact of the non-oil sector slowdown in the UAE.
The emirate in April last year acquired a majority stake of 50.07 percent in struggling Invest Bank for 1.12 billion dirhams ($305 million).
The government of Sharjah, where Invest Bank is based, stepped in in late 2018 after the central bank ordered the lender to take losses that wiped out its capital base.
S&P said in its statement on Friday that it expects the emirate to fund the second part of the Invest Bank acquisition this year.
“We therefore anticipate net general government debt will exceed our previous expectations and reach 33 percent of gross domestic product by end-2020, and anticipate interest expenses to revenue of 11.1 percent in 2020,” S&P said.
In October last year Sharjah raised $750 million in 10-year sukuk, or Islamic bonds, according to a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal.

