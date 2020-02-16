Saudi Arabia and US reenact Roosevelt meeting with King Abdul Aziz

You are here

Hall Delano Roosevelt and Prince Sultan bin Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz reenact the historic meeting between their grandfathers. (Huda Bashatah)
Rawan Radwan

  • The event on the deck of the USS Farragut reenacted  the famous moment when President Franklin D. Roosevelt met King Abdul Aziz
  • Roosevelt said the meeting was about his grandfather “enduring relationship” with Saudi Arabia
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia and the United States celebrated the 75th anniversary of their “enduring relationship” at a ceremony in Jeddah on Sunday.

The event on the deck of the USS Farragut reenacted  the famous moment when President Franklin D. Roosevelt met King Abdul Aziz on board the USS Quincy.

The ceremony was attended by Hall Delano Roosevelt, FDR’s grandson, and Saudi Arabia’s Bahrain ambassador Prince Sultan bin Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz, who is a grandson of King Abdul Aziz.

Roosevelt said the meeting was about his grandfather “enduring relationship” with Saudi Arabia and recognizing there was a “great man, King Abdul Aziz, creating a great nation.”

After a color guard ceremony at Jeddah’s Islamic Port, the US ambassador to the Kingdom John Abizaid praised relations between the two countries.

“Beyond partnership, President Roosevelt and King Abdul Aziz forged a personal relationship that is at the heart of the strong ties between our two countries,” he said. 

Topics: Saudi-US 75 Years Saudi Arabia Franklin D. Roosevelt King Abdul Aziz

Saudi students returning from China leave quarantine after coronavirus checkups

Saudi students arrive in Riyadh after being evacuated from Wuhan. (SPA)
Arab News

  • The 10 students were undergoing final checks and procedures
  • The Saudi Health Ministry had initially announced the students were not infected with the new coronavirus
RIYADH: A group of Saudi students who had returned from China's Wuhan region were ready to leave quarantine in a Riyadh hospital on Sunday after being cleared by local health officials.

The 10 students were undergoing final checks and procedures, Al Arabiya News Channel reported.

The Saudi Health Ministry had initially announced the students were not infected with the new coronavirus.

But the students were taken to hospital in Riyadh for a 14-day quarantine period as part of precautionary measures.

Additional tests were being conducted on the students on a daily basis since Feb. 2, the television report said.

Medical staff were checking the students' temperatures, coughs or if they were showing any other influenza symptoms, it added. 

A saliva diagnosis was also conducted every three days to ensure they were clear of the coronavirus.

A small reception was to take place outside the hospital to welcome the students' safe return from China.

Topics: Saudi Arabia China coronavirus

