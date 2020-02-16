Saudi Arabia and US reenact Roosevelt meeting with King Abdul Aziz

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia and the United States celebrated the 75th anniversary of their “enduring relationship” at a ceremony in Jeddah on Sunday.

The event on the deck of the USS Farragut reenacted the famous moment when President Franklin D. Roosevelt met King Abdul Aziz on board the USS Quincy.

The ceremony was attended by Hall Delano Roosevelt, FDR’s grandson, and Saudi Arabia’s Bahrain ambassador Prince Sultan bin Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz, who is a grandson of King Abdul Aziz.

Roosevelt said the meeting was about his grandfather “enduring relationship” with Saudi Arabia and recognizing there was a “great man, King Abdul Aziz, creating a great nation.”

After a color guard ceremony at Jeddah’s Islamic Port, the US ambassador to the Kingdom John Abizaid praised relations between the two countries.

“Beyond partnership, President Roosevelt and King Abdul Aziz forged a personal relationship that is at the heart of the strong ties between our two countries,” he said.