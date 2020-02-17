You are here

  Saudi energy minister hints at plans to export gas

Saudi energy minister hints at plans to export gas

An oil tank is seen at the Production facility at Saudi Aramco’s Shaybah oilfield in the Empty Quarter. (Reuters)
Updated 17 February 2020
Arab News

  • Saudi Aramco is in the process of taking over SABIC, the Middle East’s largest petrochemical producer
LONDON: Saudi Arabia plans to start exporting gas and will soon make a major announcement on the topic, the country’s energy minister said.

“Soon you will hear about the ability of the Kingdom to be a gas exporter and a petrochemical exporter,” Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman said in a televised speech, S&P Global Platts reported.

The Kingdom has been investing in gas exploration as it looks to boost its industrial footprint and reduce its reliance on crude oil for domestic power generation. 

At the same time it uses natural gas as a feedstock for its massive petrochemicals industry.

Last month the Saudi energy minister told a gathering at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week of the Kingdom’s plans to completely revamp its energy mix and rely on more gas and renewables.

“Primarily, we want to achieve it assuming that people have to give all sources of energy a fair and equitable chance as long as we mitigate these emissions,” he said.

Former Saudi oil minister Khalid Al-Falih last year announced the discovery of large amounts of gas in the Red Sea.

Saudi Aramco has announced plans to take over SABIC, the region’s largest petrochemical producer.

Oil falls below $57 on virus impact and OPEC+ delay

Updated 19 February 2020
Reuters

  • Contagion ‘is spooking market players,’ analysts say after Asian shares fall and Apple issues warning
LONDON: Oil fell below $57 a barrel on Tuesday, pressured by concerns over the impact on crude demand from the coronavirus outbreak in China and a lack of further action by OPEC and its allies to support the market.

Forecasters including the International Energy Agency (IEA) have cut 2020 oil demand estimates because of the virus. Though new cases in mainland China have dipped, global experts say it is too early to judge if the outbreak is being contained.

Brent crude was down 82 cents at $56.85 a barrel in mid-afternoon trade after rallying in the previous five sessions. US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 70 cents to $51.35.

“Risk aversion has returned to the markets,” said Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch.

“OPEC+ has shown no sign yet of reacting to the virus-related slump in demand by making additional production cuts.”

The virus is having a wider impact on companies and financial markets. Asian shares fell and Wall Street was poised to retreat on Tuesday after Apple said it would miss quarterly revenue guidance owing to weakened demand in China.

“This has spooked market players and triggered a sharp pullback in risk assets,” said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.

The IEA last week said that first-quarter oil demand is likely to fall by 435,000 barrels per day (bpd) from the same period last year in the first quarterly decline since the financial crisis in 2009.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, including Russia, have been considering further production cuts to tighten supply and support prices.

The group, known as OPEC+, has a pact to cut oil output by 1.7 million bpd until the end of March.

The next OPEC+ meeting next month is set to consider an advisory panel’s recommendation to cut supply by a further 600,000 bpd. Talks on holding an earlier meeting in February appear to have made no progress, OPEC sources said.

As well as OPEC+ voluntary curbs, support for prices has come from involuntary losses in Libya, where output has collapsed since Jan. 18 because of a blockade of ports and oilfields.

