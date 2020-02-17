You are here

  • Home
  • US ban on Sri Lanka’s army chief ‘complicates ties’

US ban on Sri Lanka’s army chief ‘complicates ties’

Chief of staff of Sri Lankan army Shavendra Silva attends a news conference in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Reuters/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mck45

Updated 34 sec ago
Mohammed Rasooldeen

US ban on Sri Lanka’s army chief ‘complicates ties’

  • The ban prohibits Silva and his family from traveling to the US
Updated 34 sec ago
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that the US decision to ban the country’s top commander “unnecessarily” complicates ties between the two countries.

The statement was issued after Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena summoned US Ambassador Alaina B. Teplitz to the ministry on Sunday and raised “strong objections” to the move.

The US government on Friday issued a travel ban on the army chief, Shavendra Silva, saying that there was “credible information of his involvement” in human rights violations during the final phase of the war. The ban prohibits Silva and his family from traveling to the US.

Sri Lanka has denounced the ban, and on Sunday Gunawardena reiterated that “there were no substantiated or proven allegations of human rights violations against him (Silva),” according to the statement.

He urged Washington to verify the authenticity of its sources and advised the State Department to reconsider its decision on the matter.

The minister said that Silva was appointed as commander of the army by the-then head of state, taking into account his seniority and that there were no substantiated or proven allegations of human rights violations against him. His elevation as the acting chief of defense staff by the current head of state, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, was due to his seniority.

Ambassador Teplitz said that she would convey Colombo’s concerns to Washington and reiterated her country’s continued commitment to collaboration with Sri Lanka, including in the field of defense.

Sri Lanka’s armed forces crushed separatist rebels in 2009 in a no-holds barred offensive that ended a decades-long war that killed 100,000 people. 

There were mass atrocities against civilians in Sri Lanka’s predominantly Tamil north, with rights groups saying that about 40,000 ethnic Tamils were killed by government forces.

Topics: Sri Lanka Shavendra Silva

Related

Special
World
Sri Lanka angry over US decision to ban army chief
World
New Sri Lankan president pardons ex-army chief

India, Pakistan water deal must be an ‘instrument of peace’

Updated 17 February 2020
Sib Kaifee

India, Pakistan water deal must be an ‘instrument of peace’

  • UN chief is in Islamabad for a conference on Afghan refugees
Updated 17 February 2020
Sib Kaifee

ISLAMABAD: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who arrived in Islamabad on Sunday morning on a four-day visit, said that the waters shared by Pakistan and India “must be a tool for peace and not war.”

His comments were part of an address on climate change in the capital.

Last year, when tensions between the two countries reached a tipping point, the UN chief was told by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi that India had hinted at abandoning the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty — an agreement brokered by the World Bank — which could potentially start a water war.

“Water must be an instrument of peace and not an instrument of conflict,” Guterres said, referring to heightened security issues between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

“I would ask the two countries to have clear cooperation in relation to water. And I have some moral authority,” the UN chief said, adding that as prime minister of Portugal he had spearheaded a water-sharing agreement with neighboring Spain.

“If one country thinks (it can) solve the problem by letting others in a bad situation ... in the end things turn against everybody.”

On Sunday, Guterres said that 80 percent of the water used for agriculture by Pakistan — an agriculture-based economy — was at risk because of climate change.

FASTFACT

Pakistan has a 2030 goal to achieve 30 percent clean energy through renewable projects and 30 percent through hydro projects.

He said that it was unfair that Pakistan was at the front line of climate change’s negative impacts while contributing little to global environmental damage. 

“SDGs must be fulfilled by 2030. The world needs to reduce carbon emission levels. Our planet is burning and too many politicians continue to fiddle. We have to move from a grey to a green economy,” Guterres said, referring to a “climate emergency.” 

Following a keynote speech by the minister for climate change, the adviser to the PM on the topic, Amin Aslam, highlighted the dangers that Pakistan faces — and the government’s five-point agenda to address the core issues of climate change.

Pakistan has a 2030 goal to achieve 30 percent clean energy through renewable projects and 30 percent through hydro projects. 

During his visit, Guterres will also attend an international conference on Afghan refugees that is being hosted by Pakistan.

The two-day event, from Feb. 17-18, will mark four decades since refugees first moved to Pakistan to escape a decades-long conflict plaguing neighboring Afghanistan after the Soviet invasion of 1979.

He is expected to hold talks with Pakistan President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan, in addition to other senior officials.

PM Khan will inaugurate the Afghan refugees’ conference, which is expected to host the UN high commissioner for refugees, Filippo Grandi, and ministers and senior officials from about 20 countries “who have been supporting the Afghan refugees across the globe and in Pakistan,” the FO said in a statement last week.

Pakistan is host to nearly 1.4 million registered refugees, as corroborated by the UNHCR.

Topics: India Pakistan Antonio Guterres

Related

Latest updates

Turkey-Russia spat ‘not to affect missile agreement’
Lebanese scouts group investigated over Hezbollah link
Hezbollah slammed for unveiling Soleimani monument in Lebanon
What We Are Reading Today: You’re Not Listening by Kate Murphy
India, Pakistan water deal must be an ‘instrument of peace’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.