You are here

  • Home
  • Turkey-Russia spat ‘not to affect missile agreement’

Turkey-Russia spat ‘not to affect missile agreement’

Civilians flee from Idlib toward the north to find safety inside Syria near the border with Turkey, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Syrian troops are waging an offensive in the last rebel stronghold. (AP Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cuuud

Updated 28 sec ago
MENEKSE TOKYAY

Turkey-Russia spat ‘not to affect missile agreement’

  • S-400 issue won’t magically go away ... it is going to end badly, says expert
Updated 28 sec ago
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: The dispute between Moscow and Ankara over Syria’s rebel-held Idlib province will not affect the purchase of Russia’s S-400 missile system, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday after meeting his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

“They’re two different issues,” Cavusoglu added. “We can’t change our principal stance, our policies, because of one disagreement with this country or that country. We shouldn’t let the Syrian problem undermine our cooperation and also our relations.”
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has demanded that the Syrian regime withdraw its Russian-backed forces from territory captured in its ongoing offensive in Idlib by the end of the month or face military retaliation. The ultimatum follows the killing of 13 Turkish soldiers by regime shelling in one week.
Aaron Stein, director of the Middle East program at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, tweeted: “Idlib isn’t magic, and the S-400 issue won’t magically go away. It is going to end badly.”
In December 2017, Turkey and Russia signed a $2.5 billion deal, vehemently opposed by the US, for the delivery of four S-400 batteries.
The transfer of all components of the S-400 system was completed last year. Turkey received the first batch of S-400s last year. The delivery date of the second batch is yet to be announced.
Ozgur Unluhisarcikli, Ankara office director of the German Marshall Fund of the US, said Washington sees the current tension between Ankara and Moscow as an opportunity to fix its relationship with Turkey.

FASTFACT

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has demanded that the Syrian regime withdraw its Russian-backed forces from territory captured in its ongoing offensive in Idlib by the end of the month or face military retaliation. The ultimatum follows the killing of 13 Turkish soldiers by regime shelling in one week.

“Ankara appears open to the approach. However … Turkey has already taken delivery of (the S-400 system) from Russia,” he told Arab News.
“Turkey’s operationalization of the S-400s could be sanctioned by the US Congress despite the US administration’s efforts to improve relations. Therefore, if the US and Turkey are serious about fixing their relationship, they need to find some sort of solution to the S-400 crisis.”
Sinan Ulgen, a former Turkish diplomat who chairs the Istanbul-based Center for Economics and Foreign Policy Studies, told Arab News: “If we do witness escalation in the coming days, with Turkey entering into direct military conflict with Syria, backed by Russia, it would be difficult to imagine a scenario where Turkey purchases yet another strategic weapons system from Russia, a second battery for the S-400, all the more so since it seems that Turkey is seeking more political support from its partners in the West, particularly from the US.”
Ulgen said if Ankara wants to improve its ties with the West, it will have to review its purchases of strategic weapons systems from Russia.

Topics: Turkey Russia Syria

Related

Special
Middle-East
Hezbollah slammed for unveiling Soleimani monument in Lebanon
Special
Middle-East
Hezbollah slammed for unveiling Soleimani monument in Lebanon

Lebanese scouts group investigated over Hezbollah link

Updated 16 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

Lebanese scouts group investigated over Hezbollah link

  • The Lebanese scouts have provided “honor guards” for the funerals of known Hezbollah terrorists, while photos show scouts posing with armed fighters
Updated 16 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Famous for their fleur-de-lis symbol, nonpolitical education and focus on outdoor adventure, scouting groups have been established all over the world.
But Britain’s Mail on Sunday newspaper has reported that the World Organization of the Scout Movement (WOSM) is investigating a Lebanese scouting outfit for alleged links with terror group Hezbollah.
The Imam Al-Mahdi Scouts, which has 45,000 young male and female members, stands accused of training young Lebanese to become terrorists.
The Lebanese group has adopted the world-famous fleur-de-lis symbol, which was introduced by Robert Baden-Powell, a lieutenant general in the British Army in the early 20th century. The young scouts also wear the movement’s traditional scarves and uniforms.
But they differ from other scouting organizations by being the youth wing of Hezbollah, which has carried out terror attacks throughout the Middle East.
Hezbollah was last year proscribed “in its entirety” by the British government, having previously only faced legal sanctions for its military wing.
An investigation by the Mail on Sunday appears to show that young recruits to the Imam Al-Mahdi Scouts are indoctrinated from the age of four to become fighters for Hezbollah, which receives Iranian financial and military backing. Iran has been banned from World Scouting since 1999.
The Lebanese scouts have provided “honor guards” for the funerals of known Hezbollah terrorists, while photos show scouts posing with armed fighters.
Despite the strictly nonpolitical nature of the scouting world, some of the photographed youngsters are seen wearing military uniforms.
Despite the revelations, the Imam Al-Mahdi Scouts remain an official member of the Lebanese Scouting Federation and the WOSM.
Membership of the group is limited to Shiite Muslims in Hezbollah’s heartlands in southern Lebanon, Beirut and the Beqaa Valley.
On Saturday, the WOSM said it had launched an investigation into the group. Spokesman David Venn said: “WOSM disapproves of any practices that misuse the Scout program to involve children and youth in political recruitment or in using the Scout program for affiliation with any political party.”

Topics: Hezbollah Lebanon

Related

Special
Middle-East
Hezbollah slammed for unveiling Soleimani monument in Lebanon
Middle-East
Iranian-backed Hezbollah stepping in to guide Iraqi militias after death of Qassem Soleimani

Latest updates

Turkey-Russia spat ‘not to affect missile agreement’
Lebanese scouts group investigated over Hezbollah link
Hezbollah slammed for unveiling Soleimani monument in Lebanon
What We Are Reading Today: You’re Not Listening by Kate Murphy
India, Pakistan water deal must be an ‘instrument of peace’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.