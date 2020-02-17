You are here

Faisal Faeq

Coronavirus outbreak tests shale before it tests OPEC

Japan suffers worst economic slump in five years

Economists are now carefully watching to see what impact the new virus will have on the world’s third-largest economy, as it hits Japanese companies’ manufacturing activities and tourism. (AFP)
Updated 17 February 2020
AFP

Japan suffers worst economic slump in five years

  • Economists were braced for a contraction of around one percent but had not expected such a poor figure
  • Japan has only a ‘bleak’ prospect of returning to growth in the first quarter of this year
Updated 17 February 2020
AFP

TOKYO: Japan has suffered its worst quarterly GDP contraction in more than five years, with a tax hike and a deadly typhoon taking a toll on the world’s third-largest economy.
The nation’s gross domestic product in the three months to December shrank 1.6 percent from the previous quarter, even before the novel coronavirus outbreak in China hit Japan, according to official data published on Monday.
The quarter was marked by a rise in consumption tax from eight percent to 10 percent, as well as Typhoon Hagibis, which killed more than 100 people and caused widespread flooding.
Economists were braced for a contraction of around one percent but had not expected such a poor figure, with Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute, saying it was “quite an undershooting.”
“There was a hit from natural disasters but consumer sentiment was particularly weak after the tax hike despite government measures to ease the impact,” he said.
Monday’s data snapped four quarters of growth and was the biggest contraction since the second quarter of 2014 when the economy shrank 1.9 percent.

That quarter followed a hike in the sales tax from five percent to eight percent and the latest slump also appears to have been affected by a rise in consumption tax to 10 percent that came into effect on October 1.
Private consumption was hard hit, dropping by 2.9 percent — the first fall in five quarters.
Expenditure on factories and equipment decreased 3.7 percent despite investment getting a boost from cashless-payment systems that allow consumers to alleviate the consumption tax hike.
Economists are now carefully watching to see what impact the new virus will have on the world’s third-largest economy, as it hits Japanese companies’ manufacturing activities and tourism.
Japan has only a “bleak” prospect of returning to growth in the first quarter of this year, said Minami.
Private consumption would likely pick up from the October-December quarter but how much it will recover in the coming months would depend on the spread of the virus, he said.
“Also, exports might struggle as delays of parts shipments from China could disrupt supply chains,” he said.
He added it was “possible” that the economy will shrink for a second consecutive quarter, the technical definition of a recession.
Health minister Katsunobu Kato on Sunday urged the public to avoid crowds and “non-essential gatherings,” including Japan’s notoriously packed commuter trains, to prevent the virus from spreading.
However, Naoya Oshikubo, senior economist at SuMi Trust, predicted the new coronavirus outbreak would not impede recovery in the first quarter of 2020.
“External demand should continue to grow in Q1 2020 despite the outbreak of the coronavirus, which we forecast to have only a small impact on Japan’s inbound tourism industry, which constitutes only 0.8 percent of real GDP,” he said in a commentary ahead of the data release.
“Going forward, we should see positive growth in Q1 2020 and beyond. Domestic consumption should recover as the impact of the higher consumption tax abates,” he said.
“In addition, with the Tokyo Olympics just a few months away, we will undoubtedly see a significant positive economic impact of the Games for the Japanese economy.”
Japan’s government is to allocate ¥15.3 billion ($139 million) to fight the economic impact of the virus, including measures to enhance airport inspections and testing capacity.

Malaysia to choose 5G partners based on own security standards

Updated 55 min 20 sec ago
Reuters

Malaysia to choose 5G partners based on own security standards

  • Malaysia is aware of the ‘concerns that have been expressed around the world’ about Huawei
  • Malaysia estimates that 5G infrastructure development would cost some 21.6 billion ringgits ($5.22 billion) over five years
Updated 55 min 20 sec ago
Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s own security standards will dictate which companies take part in its planned 5G rollout this year, its communications minister said on Monday, as the United States pushes countries to exclude China’s Huawei.
Huawei, the world’s largest telecommunications equipment maker, has been at the center of a US-led campaign to clamp down on the use of Chinese technology in the development of the next-generation telecommunications platform because of concerns the equipment could be used by Beijing for spying.
The United States placed Huawei on a trade blacklist in May, and in February US prosecutors accused it of stealing trade secrets and helping Iran to track protesters. The company denies the charges.
Malaysia is aware of the “concerns that have been expressed around the world” about Huawei, but it will be governed by its own security standards in choosing partners for the nationwide 5G rollout planned for the third quarter, minister Gobind Singh Deo said.
“My position is very clear, we have our own safety standards, we have own safety requirements,” he said in an interview.
“So, whoever deals with us, whoever comes up with proposals, we have to be certain and we have to be sure they meet the security standards that we have.”
Asked if Huawei had made a promise similar to the one made to India on preventing “back doors” in its equipment, which the US had said could be used by Beijing to carry out covert surveillance on other countries, Singh Deo said:
“I don’t think we look at one particular company and say this is how it should be,” he said.
“When you talk about security, be it Huawei or anyone else, you want to be assured that whatever system they propose... is suitable for you. We do not say we will not deal with one particular company because generally there are security concerns.”
Malaysia plans to issue spectrum tenders in April and estimates that 5G infrastructure development would cost some 21.6 billion ringgits ($5.22 billion) over five years.
Huawei has already signed a 5G deal with Malaysian mobile network operator Maxis and preliminary agreements with other telcos such as Axiata Group’s Celcom and Telekom Malaysia.
Besides Huawei, other suitors seeking a piece of Malaysia’s 5G business include Finnish company Nokia, which is positioning to provide services for the trade-reliant nation’s ports industry, and Sweden’s Ericsson.
Singh Deo said the government was keen to involve as many companies as possible to encourage healthy competition in the name of better services.

