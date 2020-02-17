You are here

Port operator DP World to delist from Dubai stock exchange

DP World, the world’s fourth-largest port operator, will delist from the Nasdaq Dubai stock exchange, and return to full state-ownership. (AP)
DP World, the world's fourth-largest port operator, runs operations across the world

  • DP World, the world’s fourth-largest port operator, runs operations across the world
  • DP World will delist from the Nasdaq Dubai stock exchange, and return to full state-ownership
DUBAI: Port operator DP World said Monday it will delist from the Nasdaq Dubai stock exchange, returning the company to full state-ownership in a move that will help the Dubai government’s investment company repay more than $5 billion to banks.
DP World, the world’s fourth-largest port operator, runs operations across the world from as far east as Brisbane, Australia, to as far west as Prince Rupert, Canada. DP World also has expanded aggressively into East Africa, where the Emirati government has begun building military bases.
Port and Free Zone World, which already owns 80.45 percent of DP World, will acquire the remaining 19.55 percent of shares of the port operator listed on Nasdaq Dubai, a stock filing by the company said. Port and Free Zone World is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dubai World, a government investment company.
As part of the deal, DP World’s parent company will pay Dubai World $5.15 billion to assist it in repaying its outstanding obligations to banks. This way, DP World can implement its business strategy without any restrictions from Dubai World’s creditors, the filing said.
DP World said it will be acquired for $16.75 per share, a nearly 29 percent premium on its closing price Sunday of $13 a share. The move sent the company’s stock price soaring 10 percent in trading on Monday.
The stock filing said that as part of the deal, DP World will borrow an additional $8.1 billion in addition to its current debt.
DP World CEO Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem said “returning to private ownership will free DP World from the demands of the public market for short term returns.”
The company said in a press release that the disadvantages of maintaining a public listing outweigh the benefits, and that delisting from Nasdaq Dubai “is in the best interest of the company.”
In August, DP World reported strong financials for the first half of 2019, with revenue and profits up. The company’s full-year profits in 2018 reached $1.29 billion.

Malaysia to choose 5G partners based on own security standards

Malaysia to choose 5G partners based on own security standards

  • Malaysia is aware of the ‘concerns that have been expressed around the world’ about Huawei
  • Malaysia estimates that 5G infrastructure development would cost some 21.6 billion ringgits ($5.22 billion) over five years
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s own security standards will dictate which companies take part in its planned 5G rollout this year, its communications minister said on Monday, as the United States pushes countries to exclude China’s Huawei.
Huawei, the world’s largest telecommunications equipment maker, has been at the center of a US-led campaign to clamp down on the use of Chinese technology in the development of the next-generation telecommunications platform because of concerns the equipment could be used by Beijing for spying.
The United States placed Huawei on a trade blacklist in May, and in February US prosecutors accused it of stealing trade secrets and helping Iran to track protesters. The company denies the charges.
Malaysia is aware of the “concerns that have been expressed around the world” about Huawei, but it will be governed by its own security standards in choosing partners for the nationwide 5G rollout planned for the third quarter, minister Gobind Singh Deo said.
“My position is very clear, we have our own safety standards, we have own safety requirements,” he said in an interview.
“So, whoever deals with us, whoever comes up with proposals, we have to be certain and we have to be sure they meet the security standards that we have.”
Asked if Huawei had made a promise similar to the one made to India on preventing “back doors” in its equipment, which the US had said could be used by Beijing to carry out covert surveillance on other countries, Singh Deo said:
“I don’t think we look at one particular company and say this is how it should be,” he said.
“When you talk about security, be it Huawei or anyone else, you want to be assured that whatever system they propose... is suitable for you. We do not say we will not deal with one particular company because generally there are security concerns.”
Malaysia plans to issue spectrum tenders in April and estimates that 5G infrastructure development would cost some 21.6 billion ringgits ($5.22 billion) over five years.
Huawei has already signed a 5G deal with Malaysian mobile network operator Maxis and preliminary agreements with other telcos such as Axiata Group’s Celcom and Telekom Malaysia.
Besides Huawei, other suitors seeking a piece of Malaysia’s 5G business include Finnish company Nokia, which is positioning to provide services for the trade-reliant nation’s ports industry, and Sweden’s Ericsson.
Singh Deo said the government was keen to involve as many companies as possible to encourage healthy competition in the name of better services.

