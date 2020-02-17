You are here

  • Home
  • Red Sea Project nursery welcomes 45 employees from Saudi Arabia’s Umluj

Red Sea Project nursery welcomes 45 employees from Saudi Arabia’s Umluj

The new employees will begin their work at TRSDC’s nursery. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nd68k

Updated 17 February 2020
Arab News

Red Sea Project nursery welcomes 45 employees from Saudi Arabia’s Umluj

  • The program was launched following the awarding in April 2019 of a contract for a joint venture between Saudi Arabia’s Nesma Trading Company and the UAE-based Professional Landscape Company to build the 100-hectare nursery
Updated 17 February 2020
Arab News

Forty-five Saudis from the Umluj and Al-Wajh communities are preparing to begin work at the Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC), after completing an intensive training program in landscaping.
Following a graduation ceremony at the Umluj campus of the University of Tabuk, the new employees will begin work at TRSDC’s million-square-meter landscape nursery.
The facility will eventually provide more than 15 million plants required to landscape the Red Sea Project, one of the world’s most ambitious tourism initiatives.
The project to train and employ members of the local community at the nursery was managed in collaboration with the NGO Sakan, Umluj Municipality and the University of Tabuk.
“This initiative is part of TRSDC’s commitment to provide opportunities for those living in close proximity to our destination, to ensure that these communities are among the first to benefit from the development,” said John Pagano, CEO of TRSDC. “It is exciting to see our new employees graduate with the skills they need to increase their income and build career paths within the Red Sea Project,” he said.
The graduation ceremony, held at the Umluj campus of the University of Tabuk on Sunday, Feb. 16, was attended by TRSDC representatives, including Ahmed Ghazi Darwish, chief of staff for TRSDC, Faisal bin Mohammed Abu Dahir, undersecretary of academic affairs at the University of Tabuk, and Ahmed Alhmidi, Sakan CEO.
“I am honored to stand alongside a group of young people who have worked tirelessly to prove their determination and abilities, and who will now join our organization to operate one of the key facilities at our ambitious project,” Darwish said.
“This pioneering program provided training that emphasized the core skills needed to excel in their work at the nursery, narrowing the skill gap between theoretical training and on-the-job experience,” he said.

FASTFACTS

• Each trainee received theoretical and on-site training at Umluj Municipality’s nursery. Groundsmen completed a six-week course and the five supervisors completed a nine-week course for a total of 216 training hours.

• Following a graduation ceremony at the Umluj campus of the University of Tabuk, the new employees will begin work at TRSDC’s million-square-meter landscape nursery.

Each trainee received theoretical and on-site training at Umluj Municipality’s nursery. Groundsmen completed a six-week course and the five supervisors completed a nine-week course for a total of 216 training hours.
The study schedule also comprised 144 hours of additional theoretical training at the Umluj campus, where trainees completed a conversational English course, including key words, terms and phrases related to agriculture, plant nursing and irrigation.
The program was launched following the awarding in April 2019 of a contract for a joint venture between Saudi Arabia’s Nesma Trading Company and the UAE-based Professional Landscape Company to build the 100-hectare nursery.
Construction of the nursery is complete and it is expected to begin operations in the first quarter of 2020.

Topics: Umluj Al-Wajh Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC

Related

photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival reveals lineup
Saudi Arabia
‘Changing the Script’: Red Sea film festival announces theme, honors three cinematic innovators 

Space program to establish national training base

Updated 18 February 2020
SPA

Space program to establish national training base

  • The program also aims to create a prosperous educational environment in the Kingdom by establishing a stimulating and enabling environment for the space sector to be a platform that launches economic and scientific paths
Updated 18 February 2020
SPA

RIYADH: The Space Generations Program (Ajyal) launched by the Saudi Space Commission will contribute towards establishing a national base for human capital in the space sector, said Abdul Aziz Al Al-Sheikh, CEO of the Saudi Space Commission.

The program, he said, encourages interest in scientific research and learning various sciences in the areas of innovation: Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics (STEM).

Al-Sheikh added that the program was striving to cooperate with specialized academic circles to achieve further progress in research related to space science and its applications.

The program also aims to create a prosperous educational environment in the Kingdom by establishing a stimulating and enabling environment for the space sector to be a platform that launches economic and scientific paths.

“We derive our inspiration from the experience of Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz, chairman of the board of directors of the Saudi Space Commission, and his team, who were passionate, creative and determined to reach space,” said Al-Sheikh.

He added that the scientific team that supported the prince’s journey included a group of scientists as well as the most skilled technicians, designers and creative thinkers who contributed to achieving this dream.

The CEO said that the success of the trip was a result of the efforts of the entire team. “The Saudi Space Commission seeks to form a similar dream team that contributes to achieving our ambitious vision for the future of the space sector in the Kingdom,” he added.

Director general of the Space Generations Program, Ilham Al-Harbi, explained that the program had a comprehensive set of goals and strategic visions that aim to instill inspiration in generations to achieve leadership in space science.

She said that the program also aimed to build and develop future generations of Saudi space scientists and turn their dreams into a reality.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Global Cybersecurity Forum aims to ensure safer cyberspace for all
Special
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia joins Arab partners to collaborate on space exploration

Latest updates

South Korean TV ‘reunites’ mother with dead daughter in virtual reality show
China reports 1,886 new virus cases, death toll up by 98
Space program to establish national training base
Brexit negotiator says Britain will make own rules
Man United beats Chelsea 2-0, throws open race for Champions League spots

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.