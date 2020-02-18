You are here

A year on, challenges remain for Algerian protest movement

Algerian women take part in an anti-government protest rally in Algiers. (AFP)
Updated 18 February 2020
AFP

  • A year on, the protests are smaller than in spring 2019, but the movement remains strong
ALGIERS: On Feb. 22, 2019, sudden and unprecedented protests swept Algeria. A year on, despite bringing down a president, the “Hirak” protest movement faces mounting challenges.
Massive anti-government protests held every Friday quickly gathered momentum: Six weeks in, President Abdelaziz Bouteflika resigned after 20 years in power.
But Algeria’s military was quick to reassert control and by the time presidential elections were held in December, a former Bouteflika ally succeeded him in a vote deeply opposed by protesters and shunned by most voters.
“With the presidential election, we passed into act two, with all the specter of improbability, uncertainty and instability” that entails, Karima Direche, an historian of contemporary North Africa, told AFP.
“It matches what Algerians have been saying for a year: ‘Everything is moving and nothing is changing.’” While a year of weekly protests has not yet brought down “the system” that they challenged, the Hirak movement has profoundly changed Algeria’s political landscape.
Bouteflika’s resignation and the imprisonment of corrupt businessmen and politicians are “tangible results, even if the main demand of regime change and systemic reform is far from having been achieved,” said Dalia Ghanem, a researcher with the Carnegie Middle East Center in Beirut.
But Hirak’s biggest success, she said, was “the increased awareness of Algerians and their desire to reconnect with politics ... without fear of another civil war.”
A brutal war between the Algerian army and Islamist rebels killed some 200,000 people in the 1990s.
The trauma of the conflict was exploited under Bouteflika to discourage dissent, and until February 22 had rendered large protests on the streets unimaginable.
Ahead of the first protests, Algeria’s political system had remained focused on presidential polls that were widely expected to return Bouteflika to power — despite the 82-year-old being largely incapacitated since a stroke in 2013.
Cut off from the public, the regime sensed growing anger but underestimated it. Young Algerians — disproportionately affected by massive unemployment in a country where the majority is under 30 — were fed up with being represented by a wheelchair-bound octogenarian whose rare public appearances elicited mockery online.
Simmering anger peaked when, during a meeting of the president’s party, a portrait of Bouteflika was addressed by party apparatchiks in the absence of the ailing leader.
Calls to protest on Feb. 22 began multiplying across social media.
Few expected the movement to take hold though, especially in Algiers, where since 2001 public rallies had been banned.
But then on the first Friday, overwhelmed police stood aside as tens of thousands of peaceful demonstrators poured out onto the streets.
In a country without a real opposition party or union, for the first time “the street appeared as a protest force,” said Karima Direche, an historian at the French National Center for Scientific Research.
According to Jean-Pierre Filiu, professor of Middle East studies at Sciences Po University in Paris, the Hirak has for the past year taken center stage in “both the nation’s history and public space.”
And by keeping the protests peaceful, “the movement has changed the rules of the game in Algerian politics, which was previously marked by violence and a lack of transparency.”
The Hirak has also shown the profound transformation of Algerian society: Led by an educated and hyperconnected youth, and in particular women, who are now determined to be heard.
Algeria’s new president, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, aged 74, “will have to deal with that. He won’t be able to rule like those before him,” said Direche.
A year on, the protests are smaller than in spring 2019, but the movement remains strong.
The Hirak wants to influence the changes promised by the new president but is struggling to structure itself and agree on a future strategy.
“As the movement celebrates its first anniversary, I want to ask ‘What’s next?,’” said Ghanem. “What do you want? What are you demanding and how will you obtain concrete results?”
Several civil society groups born of the Hirak movement are to hold a conference in Algiers on Sunday marking the anniversary in a bid to unify their ranks as a political force.
Participants from across Algeria and abroad will examine a “Feb. 22 Proclamation” summing up the demands and slogans of the protest movement, organizers said.

Fatah and Hamas blame each other for reconciliation failure

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, left, and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.
HAZEM BALOUSHA

Fatah and Hamas blame each other for reconciliation failure

  • Sources said Fatah wanted to exclude three factions — the Liberation Movement, the Mujahideen Movement and the Popular Resistance Committees — whereas Hamas wanted them to participate because of their loyalty
GAZA CITY: Fatah and Hamas have blamed each other for their lack of reconciliation following the release of US President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan.
The Trump peace plan, supported by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calls for the creation of a demilitarized Palestinian state that excludes Jewish settlements built in occupied territory and is under near-total Israeli security control. It also proposes US recognition of Israeli settlements on occupied West Bank land and of Jerusalem as Israel’s indivisible capital, along with Israeli annexation of the Jordan valley.
It has been trashed by the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation as well as the Palestinian Authority.
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas called on all factions to unite and develop a common strategy to counter the peace deal and there were hopes he would send a PLO team to Gaza to reconcile with his political rivals at Hamas, ending 13 years of internal division. But the meeting has yet to materialize, with each side accusing the other of obstruction and exclusion.
Hamas seized control of the Gaza Strip by force from the Fatah-led Palestinian Authority in 2007, with the takeover leaving Palestinians divided between two governments. Hamas controls Gaza and the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority governs autonomous areas of the Israeli-occupied West Bank. The two sides remain bitter enemies.
The PLO’s Saeb Erekat, who is executive committee secretary, said the organization’s factions were ready to go to the Gaza Strip. “It is Hamas that is delaying the visit, by refusing to invite the factions to hold a meeting that includes all the factions in Gaza,” he told Arab News. “We do not see any reason for Hamas to delay issuing invitations to the Palestinian factions to respond to what was agreed upon in holding a factional meeting in Gaza, until a reconciliation agreement is reached and ending
the division.”
Azzam Al-Ahmad, a member of the Fatah central committee, said the group was not waiting for the approval of any party to go. It was waiting for an official date from Hamas in order to hold the factional meeting in Gaza.
In 2017 Hamas and Fatah signed a reconciliation agreement after Hamas agreed to hand over administrative control of Gaza, including the key Rafah border crossing.

The deal was brokered by Egypt and helped bridge the gulf between the two Palestinian parties — the Western-backed Fatah and Hamas, which is viewed as a terrorist organization by several countries including the US.

Mahmoud Abbas called on all factions to unite and develop a common strategy to counter the peace deal and there were hopes he would send a PLO team to Gaza to reconcile with his political rivals at Hamas, ending 13 years of internal division. But the meeting has yet to materialize.

Hamas leader Ismail Radwan said there was no need for hiding or “evasion” as the group’s stance was clear about representation and delegations. “It (Hamas) has repeatedly welcomed the visit of the delegation to achieve reconciliation, the brothers in Islamic Jihad and the popular and democratic fronts approved that,” he told Arab News. Fatah, he said, opposed the inclusion of “resistance forces.”
“The problem lies in the political thought of Abbas and his team, who do not believe in real partnership on the ground, and they like to exclude the resistance factions that have presented hundreds of martyrs,” he added.
Sources said Fatah wanted to exclude three factions — the Liberation Movement, the Mujahideen Movement and the Popular Resistance Committees — whereas Hamas wanted them to participate because of their loyalty.
A Fatah delegation visited Gaza last week without meeting Hamas. Radwan said there was no meeting because the delegation insisted on holding a “bilateral meeting” with Hamas only.
“We welcomed the arrival of the delegation of the Palestinian Authority in the hope that it would be a prelude to a meeting at the level of general secretaries or a scheduled national meeting, but unfortunately Fatah started with obstacles, the first of which was the refusal of the national and factional presence at this meeting,” he said.
Ibrahim Abrash, a political science professor at Al-Azhar University in Gaza, said there was no reconciliation agreement in sight. “What happened after the announcement of the deal of the century is an emotional state without real intentions on both sides of the division,” he told Arab News. Mutual accusations and the justifications for the visit’s failure were “trivial,” he added.

