You are here

  • Home
  • Smart tech paves way for ‘holistic Hajj’

Smart tech paves way for ‘holistic Hajj’

The two-day forum will highlight the role of sustainable technologies in ‘Smart Makkah.’ (Photo/Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8w9tw

Updated 12 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Smart tech paves way for ‘holistic Hajj’

  • Saudi exhibition highlights major advances for growing numbers of pilgrims
Updated 12 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: Smart technology is being adopted to help pilgrims at all stages of their religious journey in Saudi Arabia, according to Marwan Al-Sulaimani, Ministry of Hajj and Umrah director-general.

Technological advances will smooth pilgrims’ progress from the moment they arrive in the Kingdom until they gather at Mount Arafat, he told Arab News on the opening day of the Saudi Smart Cities Summit and Expo.
The two-day forum will highlight the role of sustainable technologies in “Smart Makkah,” an ambitious plan to incorporate advanced tech in many of the country’s major cities.
More than 1.8 billion Muslims worldwide “dream of experiencing Hajj and Umrah,” Al-Sulaimani said.
“The ministry is looking at the Hajj and Umrah experience as a holistic picture because it is an emotional and religious journey.
“Pilgrims think about this experience years before they arrive. It takes a lot out of them emotionally and financially to come here,”
he said.

FASTFACT

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah hopes to increase the number of pilgrims to 15 million by 2022 and 30 million by 2030 in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

“They dedicate themselves to it. We are trying to share with these guys from the moment they make the ‘niya’ (intention) until we send them back, and we want them to go back and share the story of their experience with their relatives, and excite everyone else to come.”
Earlier the ministry said that it hopes to increase the number of pilgrims to 15 million by 2022 and 30 million by 2030 in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
Al-Sulaimani said that the ministry is working with all stakeholders to ease pilgrims’ experience and improve services every year.
“Hajj is very complex because it’s served by the traffic department, Civil Defense, hospitals and the immigration department. The whole country comes together to serve in Hajji. So in one way or another, the Hajji (pilgrim) has his own experience with the health ministry because he has to go to the hospital, he has to go through immigration, and deal with our customs, the traffic department, the private sector and bus companies.

Technological advances will smooth pilgrims’ progress from the moment they arrive in the Kingdom until they gather at Mount Arafat.

Marwan Al-Sulaimani, Director general, Ministry of Hajj and Umrah

“It is a holistic experience that has to be designed in teams and then linked together,” he said.
“Before you design the smart city and smart system, you have to design the smart process and incorporate the stakeholders smartly because in a city there will be a municipality, a health department and so on,” said Al-Sulaimani. “We have to collaborate across one view, one process, to make life easier.”
He said that a smart system has to be reviewed frequently “as a part of a complete journey.”

Topics: Hajj 2020 Vision2030 Vision 2030

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia deserves praise for best Hajj arrangements
Saudi Arabia
Hajj Ministry opens two new care centers in Madinah

Swarms of locusts attack crops in different parts of Saudi Arabia

In this photo taken Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, a desert locust feeds on an Acacia tree in Nasuulu Conservancy, northern Kenya. (AP)
Updated 3 min 20 sec ago
TARIQ AL-THAQAFI

Swarms of locusts attack crops in different parts of Saudi Arabia

  • The huge number of locusts and the speed of the wind helped the swarms to spread in regions such as Al-Qassim, Hail and the Eastern Province
Updated 3 min 20 sec ago
TARIQ AL-THAQAFI

MAKKAH: Locusts have invaded every region across the Kingdom. The insects have arrived from nearby countries, which have struggled to limit the spread of the ginormous swarms.
Saudi authorities have doubled the daily aerial sprayings to combat the locusts.
Mohammad Al-Shammrani, director of combating locusts and plagues at the Ministry of Environment, Agriculture and Water, told Arab News that the swarms came from East Africa.
Red locusts can be ferocious and eat crops.
The swarms attacked crops in Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, Al-Leith, Qunfodah and Makkah and were combated by specialized teams. The environmental conditions in these regions allowed the locusts to mature quickly and lay eggs.
“We’ve combated locusts on a daily basis from the beginning of January to the end. We exterminated the first generation of the swarms, which attacked Jazan all the way to the Makkah region. We targeted two swarms of locusts in Qunfodah and Al-Leith,” he said.
New swarms entered the Kingdom from nearby countries such as Eretria, Ethiopia, Somalia, Yemen, Oman and India. The swarms entered Najran from Yemen and few of them reached the Asir and Riyadh regions, he explained.
The huge number of locusts and the speed of the wind helped the swarms to spread in regions such as Al-Qassim, Hail and the Eastern Province.
Combat teams are working relentlessly to monitor the movement of swarms and carry out aerial sprayings.
The effects of locusts on crops can be detrimental if no swift interventions are made. The swarms can wipe out crops in a few minutes. That is why Al-Shammrani said the sprayings have been intensified in the spring and winter seasons and from the south coast to the west coast as well as the north coast of the Red Sea.
“We use spraying aircraft in rugged areas and terrain. All the insecticides are approved by the Food and Agriculture Organization,” he said.
Locusts tend to multiply during rains and flaky weather, especially in desert and high-humidity areas. There are seven countries that are infamous for having large swarms of locusts: Eritrea, Ethiopia, Sudan, Yemen, Oman, Saudi Arabia and Somalia.

Topics: locusts

Related

World
Huge locust outbreak in East Africa reaches South Sudan
World
Somalia declares locusts a ‘national emergency,’ says ministry

Latest updates

Swarms of locusts attack crops in different parts of Saudi Arabia
Smart tech paves way for ‘holistic Hajj’
Musalli Al-Muammar, adviser to the chairman of the General Entertainment Authority
Saudi throws its support behind cloud-seeding technology
Jailed Wikileaks founder Assange no longer in solitary, health improving

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.