Iran will not hand over ‘damaged’ black box of Ukraine plane

Iranian officials said the flight data recording box ‘sustained noticeable damage and the defense industry has been requested to help in reconstructing (it).’ (AFP)
  • Many of the 176 who perished in the disaster were Iranians with dual citizenship, which is not recognized by Iran
  • Flight data recording box had ‘sustained noticeable damage’
DUBAI: The black box of a Ukrainian passenger plane accidentally shot down over Iran last month is damaged but Iran will not hand it over to another country despite pressure for access, top Iranian ministers said on Wednesday, according to state media.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said last week he had “impressed upon” Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif that a complete and independent investigation into the shooting down of the airliner had to be carried out.
Many of the 176 who perished in the disaster were Iranians with dual citizenship, which is not recognized by Iran. Canada had 57 citizens on board.
“We have a right to read the black box ourselves. We have a right to be present at any examination of the black box,” Zarif said.
“If we are supposed to give the black box to others for them to read it in our place then this is something we will definitely not do,” he said.
Defense Minister Amir Hatami said the flight data recording box had “sustained noticeable damage and the defense industry has been requested to help in reconstructing (it).”
“The reconstruction of the black box is supposed to take place first and then the reading,” Hatami said.
All 176 passengers aboard the plane were killed when the Revolutionary Guards, Iran’s most powerful military force, fired missiles at the plane after mistaking it for a hostile target.
Iran is in discussions with other countries, particularly Ukraine, about the investigation, foreign minister Zarif said.

Iran reports its first 2 cases of the new coronavirus

Updated 9 min 38 sec ago
AP

Iran reports its first 2 cases of the new coronavirus

  • Authorities did not say how many people were suspected of having the virus
  • The two confirmed cases were detected in the central province of Qom
Updated 9 min 38 sec ago
AP

TEHRAN, Iran: Iranian authorities confirmed on Wednesday two cases of the new coronavirus, the first in the country, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported.
The report did not elaborate on the nationality of the two people infected by the virus. ISNA quoted an official in the country’s health ministry, Kiyanoush Jahanpour, as saying that “since last two days, some suspected cases of the new coronavirus were found.”
Jahanpour did not say how many people were suspected of having the virus, which causes the illness recently named COVID-19. He said the two confirmed cases were detected in teh central province of Qom.
The new virus emerged in China in December. Since then, more than 70,000 people have been infected globally, with more than 2,000 deaths being reported, mostly in China.
The new virus comes from a large family of what are known as coronaviruses, some causing nothing worse than a cold. It causes cold- and flu-like symptoms, including cough and fever, and in more severe cases, shortness of breath. It can worsen to pneumonia, which can be fatal.
First detected in China, the virus is believed to have originated in a type of wild animal sold at a Chinese market to be consumed as food. Iran has applied safety measure on arrival flights at its airports to control a possible spread of the virus.

