You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi government agencies discuss Hajj 2020 plan

Saudi government agencies discuss Hajj 2020 plan

1 / 2
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah hosted on Tuesday the first meeting of a joint work team in charge of supervising the pilgrims grouping system. (SPA)
2 / 2
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah hosted on Tuesday the first meeting of a joint work team in charge of supervising the pilgrims grouping system. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wrqqx

Updated 19 February 2020
Arab News

Saudi government agencies discuss Hajj 2020 plan

  • Several security entities involved in the Hajj system attended the meeting, where they discussed the 2019 Hajj season and addressed its biggest challenges
  • The team reviewed the pilgrims grouping system and modern techniques to expand communication and cooperation with the relevant authorities
Updated 19 February 2020
Arab News

MAKKAH: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah hosted on Tuesday the first meeting of a joint work team in charge of supervising the pilgrims grouping system.
Several security entities involved in the Hajj system attended the meeting, where they discussed the 2019 Hajj season and addressed its biggest challenges.
The meeting, which was chaired by the undersecretary of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah for Hajj affairs, Hussein bin Nasser Al-Sharif, stressed the importance of joint efforts to serve and facilitate the pilgrims’ journey and to live up to the leadership’s aspirations.
The team reviewed the pilgrims grouping system and modern techniques to expand communication and cooperation with the relevant authorities.
It also considered the development of interactive platforms to exchange ideas for making the Hajj plans a success.
The first joint work team meeting was attended by the Ministry of Interior, the Civil Defense, the General Directorate of Traffic, the Emirate Of Makkah Province, the Makkah Region Development Authority, the Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites and the Makkah Municipality.

Topics: hajj Saudi Arabia Ministry of Hajj and Umrah

Related

Saudi Arabia
Hajj Ministry opens two new care centers in Madinah
Lifestyle
Saudi Arabia’s Dar Al-Qalam Complex puts Arabic calligraphy under global spotlight

Snap happy: Every face tells a story for Saudi photographer

Updated 20 February 2020
Hala Tashkandi

Snap happy: Every face tells a story for Saudi photographer

  • “There is something majestic about people’s faces, their expressions,” says Abdullah Al-Joghiman
Updated 20 February 2020
Hala Tashkandi

DHAHRAN: Saudi portrait photographer Abdullah Al-Joghiman has a message for everybody: You are beautiful just the way you are.

If you don’t believe him, let him take your picture.

“Even if you’re not photogenic, or think you look bad in pictures, I can always turn your frown upside down,” he said.

Al-Joghiman is a full-time financial analyst for the Saudi Electricity Co., but allows plenty of time for his work as a freelance portrait and event photographer on the side.

“I started off doing landscape photography, but I love portrait photography more. Landscape photographers have to travel a lot, and I wasn’t able to commit to that lifestyle for many reasons. But since I was a child I’ve always loved taking pictures of people. There is something majestic about people’s faces, their expressions,” he told Arab News.

The 34-year-old was born in Al-Hofuf and now lives in Dammam, but his passion for photography has taken him all over the Kingdom and to other areas of the world.

Al-Joghiman at the 2018 Middle East Film and Comic Con in Dubai. (Supplied)

Al-Joghiman has been asked to shoot for local events such as Gamers’ Con and internationally at conventions in Kuwait, Singapore and the UAE. In 2019, he was commissioned to photograph the World Cosplay Summit in Japan, traveling with a Saudi team competing at the event for the first time.

“It was amazing, I met people from around 20 countries who came to take part,” he said. “It was a great experience.”

Completely self-taught, Al-Joghiman caught the photography bug at college and has been training himself ever since. “I’ve been dabbling in photography since high school, but I started taking it more seriously in college. I’ve been shooting professionally since 2012 or 2013,” he said.

Al-Joghiman started off humbly, with a camera-centric smartphone, but has since expanded his collection significantly, and now shoots with a variety of high-tech cameras from Sony. Now he is attracting interest from both local and international sponsors, especially in the gaming and cosplay areas.

“Cosplayers are kind of difficult to shoot because they can be perfectionists, but I love seeing the joy on their faces when they see the final pictures. That makes it worthwhile,” he said.

Al-Joghiman is happy that social restrictions on photography in Saudi Arabia are easing, allowing him to find more opportunities to do the work he loves.

“It’s difficult to take pictures of people here, especially strangers, but I can’t really blame them, considering that they are not really used to that in our culture. But things are changing and it’s much easier to be a photographer in Saudi Arabia now,” he said.

HIGHLIGHT

Abdullah Al-Joghiman has been asked to shoot for local events such as Gamers’ Con and internationally at conventions in Kuwait, Singapore and the UAE. In 2019, he was commissioned to photograph the World Cosplay Summit in Japan, traveling with a Saudi team competing at the event for the first time.

He is grateful for the Ministry of Culture’s efforts to revive the Kingdom’s art scene, and has long hoped that photography will become more regulated in the country.

“The market for photography and videography really needs to be regulated. It’s hard enough putting a price on one’s work without scoping out the competition and finding that someone else is charging thousands for just a headshot when I’m doing shoots for two or three hundred,” he said.

“I love my work, and I’d love to be able to do it for free, but at the end of the day I still need to eat,” he said.

Al-Joghiman doesn’t want to limit anyone else’s opportunities but simply wants the playing field evened out a little.

“As a photographer, I just want a fair chance for everyone. More importantly, a client should know exactly what they are paying for,” he said.

His advice to young Saudis looking to become photographers is this: “If you pursue photography, don’t worry. Just do what you love, and if people tell you that they don’t look good in pictures, convince them by taking a picture of them.”

AlJoghiman’s work can be found on Instagram and Twitter (@finalecco), and on his website, https://www.eccofantasyph.com

Topics: Saudi Arabia photography

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: Empires of Vice by Diana S. Kim
Panic grips Kashmir after internet crackdown
What shapes the Middle East’s migration patterns
Afghan peace deal on knife edge after poll verdict sparks political uproar
Syrian father and daughter laugh off the shelling

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.