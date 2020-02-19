You are here

UK heralds end of 'cheap labor from Europe'

Concern over the impact of high levels of immigration from the EU was one of the key drivers behind Britain’s 2016 vote to leave the bloc. (Reuters/File)
Updated 19 February 2020
Reuters

  New immigration rules will come in to force on Jan. 1, 2021
LONDON: Britain will prioritize access for high-skilled workers from around the world in its post-Brexit points-based immigration system, the government said on Tuesday, setting out its plans to put an end to a reliance on “cheap labor from Europe.”

Concern over the impact of high levels of immigration from the EU was one of the key drivers behind Britain’s 2016 vote to leave the bloc and the government has said it plans to bring overall migration numbers down.

The new system, in place from Jan. 1, 2021, will assign points for specific skills, qualifications, salaries or professions and only give visas to those who have enough points. It will treat EU and non-EU citizens the same.

It will mark a sea change for businesses who have grown used to having access to a large pool of EU workers, particularly since 2004 when the accession of several former communist states in central and eastern Europe saw a big influx of migrants coming to Britain to work.

“We have got a number of routes through the points-based immigration scheme that will enable people to come here with the right kind of skills that can support our country and our economy,” Interior Minister Priti Patel said.

There will be no specific entry route for low-skilled workers, something the government hopes will help reduce migrant numbers.

“We need to shift the focus of our economy away from reliance on cheap labor from Europe and instead concentrate on investment in technology and automation. Employers will need to adjust,” the government said in a policy document. But business groups said that many firms relied on overseas labor and cautioned there might not be enough domestic workers to tend crops, care for patients and serve food — a deficit that could undermine the world’s fifth largest economy.

Britain’s fruit and vegetable sector relies on up to 80,000 seasonal workers from the EU each year, but the government said its Seasonal Workers Pilot scheme would have just 10,000 places.

Trade association UKHospitality said ruling out a temporary, low-skilled migration route so soon would be “disastrous” for the hospitality sector it represents.

“Business must be given time to adapt,” said Chief Executive Kate Nicholls. 

Lower salary threshold 

The Home Office said it would follow a recommendation made last month by the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC), an independent body which advises the government, to lower the minimum general salary threshold for skilled migrants to £25,600 ($33,330) a year, from £30,000.

Skilled workers will need to meet criteria including the ability to speak English and will need to have a job offer.

The MAC estimated the impact of the government’s planned salary and skills thresholds would mean around 70 percent of European Economic Area citizens who have arrived in Britain since 2004 would not have been eligible for a visa.

EU citizens will not need a visa to enter Britain as a visitor for up to six months.

Immigration from the EU has been falling since the 2016 Brexit vote, with official figures showing net migration by EU citizens in the year to June at its lowest since quarterly records began in 2009.

The government did not give a target level for annual net migration under its new system. Former Conservative governments have aimed for under 100,000 a year and net migration is currently running at just over double that.

Topics: Britain Europe

Oil up on slowing pace of coronavirus, Venezuela sanctions

Updated 20 February 2020

  Financial analysts say epidemic is likely to deal a 'short-term blow' to global economy
LONDON: Benchmark Brent oil prices rose for a seventh consecutive day after demand worries eased with a slowing of new coronavirus cases in China and supply was curtailed by a US move to cut more Venezuelan crude from the market.

Brent was up 71 cents at $58.46 a barrel at 1510 GMT. The global benchmark has risen nearly 10 percent since falling last week to its lowest this year. US oil was up 53 cents at $52.58 a barrel.

“Those in doubt of the economic impact from the virus should take heed from Apple’s surprise sales warning ... Put simply, this is the surest sign yet of the coronavirus fallout on the global economy,” said PVM analysts in a note.

S&P Global Ratings said it expected coronavirus would deliver a “short-term blow” to economic growth in China in the first quarter, echoing findings by the International Energy Agency.

Official data showed new cases in China fell for a second straight day, although the World Health Organization said there was not enough data to know if the epidemic was being contained.

The oil market price structure is also showing signs that prompt demand for oil is picking up, as the front-month Brent futures market is moving deeper into backwardation, when near-term prices are higher than later-dated prices.

This week, oil prices were also buoyed by a US decision to blacklist a trading subsidiary of Russia’s Rosneft, which President Donald Trump’s administration said provided a financial lifeline to Venezuela’s government.

Hopes that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allied producers would deepen supply cuts also supported prices.

The grouping, known as OPEC+, has been withholding supply to support prices and meets next month to decide a response to the downturn in demand resulting from the coronavirus epidemic.

But in the US, which is not party to any supply cut agreements, oil production has been rising. US shale production is expected to rise to a record 9.2 million barrels a day next month, the Energy Information Administration said.

Topics: Oil China Coronavirus Venezuela

