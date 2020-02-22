Iranian mayor tests positive for coronavirus

You are here

An Iranian woman wearing a protective mask walks in a street in the capital Tehran on February 20,2020. (AFP)
Reuters
AFP

  • The total number of confirmed cases in Iran is 18, with 5 deaths
  • Iraqi government advised citizens against traveling to Iran
DUBAI: An Iranian official has tested positive for coronavirus, state TV reported on Saturday.
Morteza Rahmanzadeh, the mayor of district 13 of the capital Tehran, was hospitalized with coronavirus symptoms on Friday, according to state TV.

Iran on Saturday reported one more death among 10 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in the Islamic republic to five and infections to 28.
“We have 10 new confirmed cases of COVID-19,” health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on state television.
“One of the new cases has unfortunately passed away,” he added, noting that eight of them had been hospitalised in Qom and two in Tehran, without specifying where the death occurred.
The COVID-19 outbreak first emerged in Iran on Wednesday, when officials said it killed two elderly people in Qom, a Shiite holy city south of the capital.
They were the first confirmed deaths from the disease in the Middle East.
Since then, Iran has carried out tests on 785 suspected cases, Jahanpour said.
“Most of the cases are either Qom residents or have a history of coming and going from Qom to other cities,” the health ministry spokesman said.
Qom is a centre for Islamic studies and pilgrims, attracting scholars from Iran and beyond. An official said the first two victims, who were Qom residents, had not left Iran.
Following the announcement of the deaths, neighbouring Iraq on Thursday clamped down on travel to and from the Islamic republic, with its health ministry announcing people in Iran were barred from entering the country "until further notice".
Kuwait's national carrier Kuwait Airways also announced it would suspend all flights to Iran.
The coronavirus, which originated in China, has spread to a growing number of countries and has now been reported in several Iranian cities. Five infected people in Iran have died.

 

Iran counts votes in election stacked in favour of hardliners

  • Some early results announced by the Interior Ministry indicated that the hardline loyalists to Khamenei were gaining a majority in the 290-seat parliament
DUBAI: Iran has started counting votes in its parliamentary election, state TV said on Saturday, in which hardline allies of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei are likely to gain a seizable majority based on preliminary results.
Iranian authorities have yet to announce the turnout in Feb. 21 election for the 290-seat parliament - a litmus test of the popularity of hardliners.
Some early results announced by the Interior Ministry indicated that the hardline loyalists to Khamenei were gaining a majority in the 290-seat parliament.
"So far, 42 seats of the parliament had been won outright by candidates," state TV said. According to a Reuters tally of those results, over 80 percent of them are loyalists to Khamenei.
Iran's rulers, under intense US pressure over the country's nuclear programme, need a high turnout to boost their legitimacy that was damaged after nationwide protests in November. The demonstrations were met with a violent crackdown that deepened resentment over economic hardship and corruption.
The spokesman for the watchdog Guardian Council Abbasali Kadkhodai predicted that the turnout will be around 50 percent, telling state television on Friday that the Iranian nation had disappointed its enemies by voting in large numbers.
Turnout was 62 percent in the 2016 parliamentary vote and 66 percent of people voted in 2012.
With Iran facing growing isolation on the global stage and discontent at home over the economy, the turnout is seen as a referendum on the establishment's handling of the Islamic Republic’s political and economic crises.
The United States' 2018 withdrawal from Iran's nuclear deal with world powers, and its reimposition of sanctions, have hit Iran's economy hard as Iranians call on their leaders to create jobs and create stability.
The vote will have no major influence on foreign affairs or Iran's nuclear policy, which are determined by Khamenei. But it might bolster hardliners in the 2021 contest for president and toughen Tehran's foreign policy. The hardline Guardian Council, which must approve candidates, removed thousands of moderates and leading conservatives from the race by barring about 6,850 of hopefuls from in favour of hardliners from among 14,000 applicants. 

