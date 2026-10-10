RIYADH: King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh advised passengers on Saturday to contact their airlines before traveling to the airport.

“Please contact your airline directly and confirm your flight status before heading to the airport,” the statement posted on X said.

The advisory comes after three people, including a Saudia pilot, were killed on Thursday in attacks on the airport blamed on Houthi militants in Yemen.

https://t.co/IpjRJgsmCB — مطار الملك خالد الدولي (@KKIASA) October 10, 2026

Another attack on King Khalid International on Wednesday killed a Sudanese man, and a day earlier two women were killed when the militants hit Abha International Airport in Asir province.

The attacks have drawn widespread international condemnation, with calls for the Iran-backed group to stop targeting civilian infrastructure.

The Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen announced on Friday that it had launched “large-scale operations” against the Houthis, destroying more than 130 targets.