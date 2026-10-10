AL-AHSA: Mohammed Al-Ameri won the pro category as the opening round of the 2026 Saudi Toyota Championship Drift started in Al-Ahsa on Friday, with 41 drivers competing across three categories.

The event was held at the Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Stadium car park under the supervision of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation and managed by Bakhashab Motorsport, in partnership with Jameel Motorsport.

Al-Ameri finished first in the pro category, ahead of Mohammad Alorabi in second place and Bader Abdulmalik Alshurayhi in third.

Saud Abdullah Alabbasi won the semi-pro category, followed by Fahad Mohammed bin Rubayyi and Mohammed Hassan Aljamid.

In the amateur category, Nawaf Abdulrahman Aljabhan took first place, with Osama Zeid Alasiri finishing second and Mohamed Ali Alsltan third.

The 41 competitors were divided into 20 drivers in the pro category, 16 in semi-pro and five in amateur. Officials from the federation presented awards to the podium finishers.

The championship’s second round is scheduled to take place in Al-Ahsa on Oct. 22 and 23, followed by the third and final round in Jeddah on Nov. 26 and 27.

The series is part of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation’s efforts to develop motorsport and provide drivers with opportunities to compete and improve their skills.