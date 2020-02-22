Bayley to face Naomi at WWE Super ShowDown in Riyadh

You are here

Bayley will face Naomi for the women's SmackDown Championship at WWE Super ShowDown in Riyadh.
  The first all-female title bout to take place in Saudi Arabia will form part of a line-up of matches
Bayley will face Naomi for the women’s SmackDown Championship at WWE Super ShowDown in Riyadh on Thursday 27 February at the Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard.

The first all-female title bout to take place in Saudi Arabia will form part of a line-up of matches, which also includes Brock Lesnar v Ricochet, Goldberg v "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and much more.

Naomi defeated Carmella to set up the title match against Bayley, and she expressed her delight about heading to KSA for the big event.

“I pushed through, I did what I had to do and the best woman won on the night,” Naomi said.

“I’m so excited and thankful for this opportunity. To be one of the women to go to Saudi Arabia and perform in a championship match is making history,” she added.

WWE Super ShowDownwill feature:

• WWE Championship Match: Brock Lesnar™ (c) vs. Ricochet™.

• Universal Championship Match: “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt™ (c) vs. Goldberg™.

• Steel Cage Match: Roman Reigns™ vs. King Corbin™.

• SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day™ (c) vs. The Miz™ and John Morrison™.

• First-ever Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match: AJ Styles™ vs. Bobby Lashley™ vs. Rusev™ vs. R-Truth™ vs. Erick Rowan™ vs. United States Champion Andrade™.

• The Street Profits v Seth Rollins & Murphy

Ticket prices start from 25 SAR and are available via www.TicketMX.com.

Saudi Arabia
WWE Crown Jewel event in Riyadh wows diehard supporters, wins over new Saudi fans

Fury and Wilder weigh in big for their big heavyweight fight

Fury and Wilder weigh in big for their big heavyweight fight

  The two unbeaten heavyweights meet in a showdown just 14 months after they fought to a draw in a dramatic fight in Los Angeles
LAS VEGAS: Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder made one last appearance Friday before their big heavyweight title fight, weighing in and taunting each other before a raucous crowd at the MGM Grand arena.
Wilder weighed 231 pounds, the heaviest of his career, for his 11th title defense. Fury, meanwhile, tipped the scales at 273 pounds, just 3 pounds short of his heaviest ever, too, for Saturday night’s rematch.
The fighters jawed at each other from a distance after getting on the scales in the arena. Nevada boxing officials ruled they would not have a faceoff after pushing each other at the final press conference on Wednesday.
Thousands of fans, most of them supporting Fury, jammed the arena, waiting for several hours for the fighters to make their brief appearance on the scales. Though separated, the two fighters jawed at each other, much like they did at the press conference promoting the pay-per-view bout.
``I just told him, `24 hours, 24 hours,’’’ Wilder said. ``He’s nervous, nervous energy as always.’’
The two unbeaten heavyweights meet in a showdown just 14 months after they fought to a draw in a dramatic fight in Los Angeles. The fight is arguably the biggest heavyweight bout since Lennox Lewis demolished Mike Tyson in 2002, and both fighters could make some $40 million if the pay-per-view sells well.

Wilder weighed in at 231 pounds.

Fury weighed in 16.5 pounds heavier than the first fight, and just 3 pounds short of what he weighed in his first comeback fight in 2018 after being out of the ring with drug and alcohol problems. Wilder was also heavier than expected, weighing 18.5 pounds more than the first fight.
``The weight’s not a problem,’’ the 6-foot-9 Fury said. ``It’s 273 pounds of pure British beef.’’
A fight that promises intriguing matchups matches two fighters with claims to titles — Fury’s is the mythical lineal crown — in a rematch of their draw a little more than a year ago. In that fight, Fury dominated the boxing but Wilder knocked him down in the ninth and 12th rounds before the judges scored it a draw.
Fury (29-0-1, 20 knockouts) predicted in the weeks leading up to the fight he would weigh about 270 pounds. He said he added the weight because he intends to go after Wilder from the opening bell in the rematch to try and score an early knockout.
``At the end of the day, we’re heavyweights,’’ Wilder said. ``So it doesn’t really matter about the weight.’’
In addition to the weight, Fury will have to deal with the possibility of the cut suffered around his right eye in his last fight will reopen. He usually trains without headgear but used it for the rematch because of the 47 stitches it took to sew the cut up after his hard-fought win in September against Sweden’s Otto Wallin.
Wilder (42-0-1, 41 knockouts) is making the 11th defense of the crown he won in 2015, the same year Fury beat Wladimir Klitschko to win a piece of the title. Fury didn’t fight for more than two years after that, giving up his crown as he descended into mental and drug problems and his weight ballooned to 375 pounds.

Sport
Joshua offers to be Fury’s sparring partner if it helps him beat Wilder
Sport
Tyson Fury to fight before Deontay Wilder rematch

