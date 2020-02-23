Arab coalition forces intercept, destroy Houthi boat rigged with explosives

DUBAI: Arab coalition forces on Sunday foiled a Houthi terror attack involving a boat laden with explosives in the Red Sea.
“The coalition navy detected on Sunday morning an imminent hostile, terrorist attack in Southern Red Sea using a remote-controlled boat set to explode, by the terrorist Iran-backed Houthi militia,” coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al-Malki said in statement, according to state news agency SPA.
Al-Malki said the rigged boat, which the Houthi militants launched in the Hodeidah governorate, was intercepted by coalition navy forces and subsequently destroyed.
He added the rigged boat represented ‘a threat to regional and international security as well as sea lines of communication and international trade.’
The Houthis have used Hodeidah to launch ballistic missiles, UAVs and remote-controlled exploding boats, and a deployment zone for naval mines, which Al-Malki said was ‘a clear, flagrant violation of international humanitarian laws and the Hodeidah ceasefire agreement.’
Meanwhile, three naval mines were discovered and destroyed in Bab-El-Mandeb strait and the southern Red Sea during the past 24 hours, bringing the number of detected naval mines deployed by the Houthi militia to 150.
All of these Houthi explosives have been discovered and destroyed
“The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition continues to implement rigorous measures against this terrorist militia to neutralize and destroy such capabilities that threaten regional and international security,” Al-Malki said.