Yara Shahidi glows on NAACP Image Awards red carpet

Updated 23 February 2020
Arab News

Yara Shahidi glows on NAACP Image Awards red carpet

Updated 23 February 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: On Saturday night, A-listers descended upon the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California, for the 51st annual NAACP Image Awards. Among the stars in attendance was US actress and activist Yara Shahidi, who was nominated for the Best Actress in a Comedy Series award for her role in “Grown-ish.” While the 20-year-old didn’t take home the prize — the accolade went to her “Black-ish” co-star Tracee Ellis Ross — Shahidi was a major winner when it came to her scene-stealing red carpet look.

The US-Iranian actress stepped out wearing a mint green satin minidress covered in embellishments by Gucci and a pair of chunky metallic leather platform sandals, also from the Italian house.

As for her beauty look, Shahidi decided to embrace her natural curls on the red carpet. Glowy skin, brushed up brows, a feline flick of liquid eyeliner and a swipe of reflective gloss rendered her makeup look complete.  




The US-Iranian actress stepped out wearing a mint green satin minidress covered in embellishments by Gucci. (Getty)

Other stars who turned heads at the annual awards ceremony include “9-1-1” actress Angela Bassett who accepted the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series award wearing a mint-colored, structured evening gown by Lebanese couture duo Azzi & Osta. The dress featured a waist-cinching belt with an asymmetric neckline and was accessorized with a matching emerald-green clutch and drop earrings.

Other winners on the night included singer Lizzo, who was named the Entertainer of the Year, and “Just Mercy,” which won the Best Motion Picture award, while its lead actor Michael B. Fox nabbed the Best Actor trophy and its secondary star Jamie Foxx won the Best Supporting Actor prize at the awards ceremony that recognizes entertainers of color.




Angela Bassett accepted the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series award wearing a dress from Azzi & Osta. (AFP)

Jordan won for his role as a crusading defense attorney in the film, while Foxx won for his portrayal of the wrongly convicted man he fought for.

Elsewhere, Lupita Nyong’o won the Best Actress in a Film prize for her role in “Us,” and 15-year Marsai Martin won the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in “Little” over superstar names including Jennifer Lopez, Janelle Monáe and Octavia Spencer.

Meanwhile, singer-turned-beauty-mogul Rihanna received the NAACP President’s Award for Special Achievement and Distinguished Public Service. She called for racial, religious and cultural unity during her acceptance speech. “If there’s anything that I’ve learned, it’s that we can only fix this world together,” she stated, adding: “We can’t do it divided.”

Topics: Yara Shahidi

Feature film ‘Champions’ begins shooting in Jeddah

The crew kicked off filming this week. Supplied
Updated 23 February 2020
Arab News

Feature film ‘Champions’ begins shooting in Jeddah

Updated 23 February 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Feature film “Champions” began shooting in Jeddah this week, with filming scheduled for seven consecutive weeks. 

The 90-minute film, helmed by Oscar-winning producer Andrés Vicente Gómez and directed by Manuel Calvo, tells the story of an assistant coach in Saudi Arabia’s top football league called Khaled.

After an outburst, Khaled loses his job and begins to coach a group of players with intellectual disabilities. The film will follow the lead character as he struggles with his new role.

Starring Yasser Al-Saggaf, the host of MBC’s “The Voice,” alongside Fatima Al-Banawi of “Barakah Meets Barakah” fame, the film will also feature Jeddah-based people with intellectual disabilities.

A crew of 90 film professionals from Saudi Arabia and Spain will film in various locations across Jeddah before filming moves to Dubai.

Topics: Jeddah Saudi Arabia

