US State Department calls Saudi Arabia 'important strategic partner'

The US State Department on Monday said Saudi Arabia was an "important strategic partner" and paid tribute to the "historical relations" between the two countries. Mike Pompeo recently visited Saudi Arabia and held talks with King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

US State Department calls Saudi Arabia ‘important strategic partner’

  The comments come following US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit to the Kingdom
  Pompeo discussed regional issues with King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

WASHINGTON: The US State Department on Monday said Saudi Arabia was an "important strategic partner" and paid tribute to the "historical relations" between the two countries.

The comments come following US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit to the Kingdom during a tour of Middle East and African countries last week.

The State Department added that Pompeo discussed regional issues with King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and said the US-Saudi Arabia relationship was a "distinct" one that went beyond confronting Iran.

It also said that the situation in Syria was "catastrophic," while calling on Russia and Iran to do more to protect civilians and saying there was no military solution to the conflict in the country.

The department also spoke about the situation in Iraq, saying the Iraqi Prime Minister-designate, Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi, must include the Kurds and Sunnis in the formation of a government.

The US said that Iran was responsible for aggression against its interests in Iraq and said it would prevent Iraqi militias from attacking the Green Zone.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Mike Pompeo US Secretary of state Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman King Salman

VOX Cinemas picks up Saudi animated film

Updated 5 min 33 sec ago
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

VOX Cinemas picks up Saudi animated film

  The animation work was done in both Riyadh and Tokyo
Updated 5 min 33 sec ago
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

JEDDAH: “The Journey,” an animated film co-produced by Saudi company Manga Productions and Japan’s Toei Animation, is coming to the big screen courtesy of Dubai-based VOX Cinemas, which is bringing it to the Middle East and North Africa.

T-Joy, a subsidiary of Toei Animation, has taken rights for the film in Japan. “The Journey” will initially be released in Arabic and Japanese, with the possibility of an English dub to follow.

“It was an honor and also a great responsibility for the Japanese to create a feature-length animation based on the ancient history of the Arabian Peninsula, with different cultures, lifestyles and customs than ours,” Toei Animation Chairman Shinji Shimizu said in a statement, according to Variety magazine.

“It is a collaborative movie that Japanese animation professionals and young Saudi Arabian talents created side-by-side, a cultural exchange I am proud of.”

Manga Productions CEO Essam Bukhary said the film is “a milestone project” for his company “as it validates our efforts to become the regional leader and a global pioneer in the animation and values-driven content space.”

The film, he told Arab News, revolves around an old civilization in the Arabian Peninsula where the people come together to stand up to “a strong enemy.”

The hero, Aws, has a mysterious backstory that plays an important role in the destiny of the city, said Bukhary.

Historical advisors have been involved with the project to ensure authenticity, and as part of it being a collaborate exchange of cultures, a Japanese team visited Saudi Arabia to get a feel for the setting designs.

The animation work was done in both Riyadh and Tokyo. A team of 12 Saudis worked on story development and character design. The entire production team amounted to 330 people.

The film’s character designer is Tatsuro Iwamoto, who has worked on character illustration for both the game and animation series of “Ace Attorney.”

Kaoru Wada is the film’s music composer. He was behind the musical scores for popular anime shows such as “D.Gray-man” and “Inuyasha.”

Manga Productions, which falls under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s MiSK Foundation, signed the agreement with Toei Animation in 2017.

The film will be screened at the Cannes Film Market in May to allocate prospective buyers for the feature.

Meanwhile, the first co-production between Manga Productions and Toei Animation, a 13-episode animated series called “Future’s Folktales,” has been airing on MBC 1 and Shahid, a subsidiary streaming platform of the group, since January.

Its first two episodes have gained more than 12 million views, according to Manga Productions.

Set in 2050, a Saudi family residing in a futuristic Riyadh huddle together to listen to tales of the Kingdom’s past by their grandmother.

Topics: VOX Cinemas saudi film animation

