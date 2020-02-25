You are here

  • Home
  • East Timor leader offers resignation after coalition collapse

East Timor leader offers resignation after coalition collapse

East Timor’s prime minister Taur Matan Ruak was sworn in as prime minister in June 2018 following a protracted political crisis. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zbzr9

Updated 25 February 2020
AFP

East Timor leader offers resignation after coalition collapse

  • Taur Matan Ruak says he had filed a resignation letter to President Francisco Guterres
  • But he would remain in the job until his resignation request was accepted
Updated 25 February 2020
AFP

DILI, East Timor: East Timor’s prime minister said Tuesday he was quitting after a political coalition that supported him collapsed, setting up the tiny Southeast Asian nation for another round of instability.
Taur Matan Ruak — a one-time guerilla fighter in the former Portuguese colony later annexed by Indonesia — said he had filed a resignation letter to President Francisco Guterres, citing a “political impasse.”
“I was in a meeting with President (Guterres) and I asked to resign from the PM position,” Ruak told reporters in the capital Dili, adding that he would remain in the job until his resignation request was accepted.
Ruak was sworn in as prime minister in June 2018 following a protracted political crisis that had paralyzed the half-island nation of some 1.3 million squeezed between Indonesia and Australia.
That marked East Timor’s second government in less than a year in the impoverished nation that won independence in 2002 after a brutal 24-year occupation by neighboring Indonesia.
Born Jose Maria Vasconcelos but universally known by his nom de guerre Taur Matan Ruak — which means “two sharp eyes” — Ruak was a commander in the East Timorese resistance before becoming chief of the newly independent nation’s army.
He also served in the largely ceremonial role of president between 2012 and 2017.

Topics: East Timor

Related

World
Former guerilla set to be sworn in as East Timor leader
Exclusive
World
East Timor’s leader praises ‘amazing relations’ with Indonesia

World’s oldest man dies in Japan at 112

Updated 25 February 2020
AFP

World’s oldest man dies in Japan at 112

  • Chitetsu Watanabe, who was born on March 5, 1907 in Niigata, north of Tokyo, died on Sunday at his nursing home
  • The news came less than two weeks after Watanabe was officially recognized by Guinness World Records
Updated 25 February 2020
AFP

TOKYO: A Japanese man recently named the world’s oldest living male has died aged 112, a local official said Tuesday.

Chitetsu Watanabe, who was born on March 5, 1907 in Niigata, north of Tokyo, died on Sunday at his nursing home in the same prefecture, the official said.

The news came less than two weeks after he was officially recognized by Guinness World Records.

Watanabe, who had five children, said the secret to longevity was to “not get angry and keep a smile on your face.”

He admitted a penchant for sweets such as custard pudding and ice cream.

The oldest man in Japan is now Issaku Tomoe, who is 110 years old, according to Jiji Press, although it was not clear if Tomoe holds the title globally.

The oldest living person is also Japanese, Kane Tanaka, a 117-year-old woman.

Japan has one of the world’s highest life expectancies and has been home to several people recognized as among the oldest humans to have ever lived.

They include Jiroemon Kimura, the longest-living man on record, who died soon after his 116th birthday in June 2013.

The oldest verified person — Jeanne Louise Calment of France — died in 1997 at the age of 122, according to Guinness.

Topics: Japan

Related

Update
Business & Economy
Japan’s ANA Holdings says buying 20 more Boeing 787 Dreamliners
World
Fourth person from quarantined Japan ship dies

Latest updates

Algerian photographer shortlisted for World Press Photo of the Year
Automechanika Riyadh opens, featuring leading global suppliers
The Room Place: A window to Egyptian art 
Turkey’s Erdogan says no agreement yet on four-way Syria summit
Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak dies

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.